Fort Drum celebrates community volunteers for selfless service

Photo By Michael Strasser | More than 30 Fort Drum community members were honored for their selfless service during the quarterly volunteer recognition ceremony Feb. 20 inside The Peak. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 20, 2026) -- More than 30 Soldiers, civilian employees, and family members were honored for their outstanding community service during the quarterly volunteer recognition ceremony Feb. 20, inside The Peak.



“We are pleased today to recognize you for all of your dedication and your commitment to Fort Drum and the surrounding communities,” said Dani Reed, Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps program manager. “You are truly appreciated for sharing your time to help better our communities. “It takes a very unique individual to step up and offer your personal time to make the mission easier for all without any expectations.”



The following volunteers were nominated as Volunteers of the Quarter and recognized during the ceremony:



Spc. Bertrand Ade, Ramona Alfaro, Chris Altman, Shannon Arana, Chief Warrant 5 Alphonso Ash, Stephanie Averill, Pfc. Elias Balde, Hope Brown, Sgt. Richard Cadet, Lydia Clark, Emily Echols, Michelle Ferry, Pfc. Hailey Flores, Tara Fowler, Spc. Lorena Garcia-Arellanes, Mary Gauvin, Spc. Shemeca Hamilton, Brianna Hilt-Six, Madison Jacobs, Spc. Brittany Joyner, Sarah Kaser, Jamie Kieffer, Kaitlyn Lewis, Yornalis Loblack, Stephanie Lockwood, Spc. Nicholas Lule, Spc. Ferrone Malone, Sgt. Yasmin Montejano, Spc. Oscar Moore, Pvt. Connor Naramore, Joshua Naute, Spc. Chukwunoso Okwuokei, Sgt. 1st Class Manuel Rodriguez, Sgt. 1st Class Armando Sanchez Fuentes, Michelle Saxby, Spc. Joshua Silva, and Jena Swanson.



Col. Elizabeth Duque, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Fort Drum commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. David Cook, MEDDAC senior enlisted adviser, presented Volunteer of the Quarter certificates to all the nominees.



“You are truly the heart of this community,” Duque said. “You live the truth that service doesn’t stop at the end of the duty day. Your commitment to the mission, to your community, and to each other reflects the very best of this installation. So much of the vital work our volunteers do is behind the scenes, away from the spotlight, but the impact of that work is felt everywhere.”



To learn more about the Fort Drum AVC and how you can volunteer, visit [https://vmis.armyfamilywebportal.com](https://vmis.armyfamilywebportal.com) or stop in the Family Resource Center, Bldg. 11042 on Mount Belvedere Boulevard.