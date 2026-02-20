Rescue Ready: Fort Buchanan Firefighters Strengthen Readiness and Protect Combat Power

Courtesy Photo | Firefighters assigned to Fort Buchanan Fire & Emergency Services conducted specialized vehicle extrication training Feb. 19 at the department’s training compound, strengthening the installation’s emergency response capabilities and directly supporting mission readiness. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Firefighters assigned to Fort Buchanan Fire & Emergency Services conducted specialized vehicle extrication training Feb. 19 at the department’s training compound, strengthening the installation’s emergency response capabilities and directly supporting mission readiness.

The comprehensive session combined classroom instruction with hands-on application, focusing on operational safety protocols, personal protective equipment requirements, vehicle anatomy considerations, hazard identification, and advanced glass management techniques. The training also addressed emerging vehicle technologies, including electric vehicles, which present unique rescue challenges.

Assistant Chief Héctor Rivera served as the lead instructor.

“The training provided a comprehensive blend of theory, safety reinforcement and hands-on technical skill development. It is part of our recurring training cycle. If we do not keep our skills fresh, our personnel and the patients inside the vehicle could be at risk. Safety is paramount,” said Rivera.

Rivera emphasized that maintaining advanced extrication capabilities is essential to protecting service members and preserving combat power.

“Our department maintains a high level of specialization in vehicle rescue operations. Department of the Army standards require every firefighter at Fort Buchanan to maintain national accreditation and complete at least 120 hours of continuing education annually. These standards ensure we are prepared to respond immediately and effectively when service members, families, or civilians need us most,” added Rivera.

As the Army’s home in the Caribbean, Fort Buchanan supports mobilization and deployment operations across multiple components. Increased vehicle movement during training and elevates operational risk. A highly trained emergency response force mitigates that risk and helps prevent disruptions to mission timelines.

U.S. Army firefighter Ricardo Borrali, one of the participants, highlighted the value of hands-on repetition.

“This training helps us maintain proficiency and stay current on new vehicle technologies, including electric vehicles. I especially value the opportunity to operate our extrication tools and refine the techniques we would use during a real-world response,” said Borrali.

Robert B. Stuart, chief of Fire & Emergency Services, underscored the broader mission impact.

“This training is critical because responding to vehicle accidents is part of our mission, and in many cases, victims must be extricated safely and efficiently using specialized equipment. When we arrive on scene, we conduct a full size-up to identify hazards, stabilize the vehicle and ensure a safe environment before initiating rescue operations,” said Stuart.

According to Stuart, maintaining technical rescue proficiency directly supports force protection and operational continuity.

“Every service member safeguarded is combat power preserved. Rapid, technically proficient emergency response ensures accidents or unforeseen incidents do not degrade readiness or delay training and deployment operations,” said Stuart.

The department’s capabilities also extend beyond the installation. Through mutual aid agreements with Puerto Rico’s 911 system and the Puerto Rico Fire Department, Fort Buchanan firefighters respond to emergencies in neighboring communities when requested, reinforcing regional resilience and interagency cooperation.

Additional participants included firefighters Joe Lopez, Alex Fleites, Michael Rodriguez, Michael Erazo, Luis Fondeur and Luis Curet, as well as Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation’s senior enlisted advisor.

Fort Buchanan Fire & Emergency Services provides fire suppression, emergency medical response, technical rescue, hazardous materials intervention and fire prevention services.

With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 service members—including Active Duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military forces to any location, at any time.