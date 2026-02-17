Red Earth and Scarlet Gold: Fort Sill, Tribal Nations Honor Parker Emhoolah at Chief’s Knoll

Photo By Chris Gardner | Lt. Col. Corrie Brice, Parker Emhoolah's son, and Tina Parker Emhoolah, his widow, walk with family members as U.S. Marine Corps Marines flank the procession toward Chief’s Knoll at the Fort Sill Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Okla., Feb. 10, 2026. Emhoolah was the last Native American to be buried at Chief’s Knoll. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chris Gardner | Lt. Col. Corrie Brice, Parker Emhoolah's son, and Tina Parker Emhoolah, his widow,...... read more read more

FORT SILL, Okla. — Red cloaks moved slowly across winter grass as a procession approached Chief’s Knoll at the Fort Sill Post Cemetery. Kiowa and Comanche songs rose over the headstones. Red dirt, earth gathered from the land itself, was rubbed onto the faces of family members and placed upon Parker Emhoolah’s face.

It was a farewell rooted in land, language and duty.

Emhoolah, a retired U.S. Marine and Kiowa elder known across tribal communities for preserving song and tradition, was laid to rest on Feb. 10 at Chief’s Knoll, a historic burial site long associated with Native leadership and Fort Sill’s shared history with tribal nations. Family members described him as the last Native American warrior to be buried there in a full-body burial.

His widow, Tina Parker Emhoolah spoke first at the cemetery. She delivered his final message in Kiowa, then repeated it in English for those gathered.

“He wasn’t afraid to die,” she said.

The day began at Comanche Nation Watchetaker Hall in Lawton, where family, tribal leaders, Marines, Soldiers and community members gathered to remember a man who carried many worlds with quiet strength. Hymns and tribal songs filled the room. Speakers moved between humor and grief, the way families often do when they are trying to say goodbye.

When it was time to leave, the procession formed and headed toward Fort Sill. Nearly 100 vehicles joined the escort, a visible measure of Emhoolah’s reach, across tribal nations, across generations and across military ranks.

Emhoolah had once considered being buried in Elgin. Instead, his family secured him a place of honor at Chief’s Knoll on Fort Sill. When his son, Lt. Col. Corrie Brice, told him, Emhoolah responded simply: “Well, that’s all right.”

By the time the procession crossed onto post, the day had become larger than a family farewell. It had become a shared act of remembrance.

Emhoolah was born Nov. 23, 1931, to John Emhoolah Sr. and Matilda Aquodle Emhoolah. He was raised in his early childhood by his grandmother, Daisy Boone-Emhoolah. Kiowa was his first language, and English came later.

Through Kiowa tradition, he carried names that marked seasons of life and responsibility: Aim-Po-Oat, “He Jumped Out,” in childhood; Dome-Ate-Thae, “Been Around the World,” after returning from Vietnam; and in his elder years, Tsope-Dae, “Leader.”

On Sept. 24, 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served 30 years, enduring subzero conditions in Korea, completing two tours in Vietnam and standing ready during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

“He fought in minus-50-degree weather,” said Brice, a field artillery officer at Fort Sill. “He would say, ‘I prayed every night that I’d make it through the next day and I did.’”

In Vietnam, Brice said, Emhoolah gave up his leave to surprise his younger brother serving in country. During a mortar attack, Brice said Emhoolah threw his brother into a foxhole and shielded him with his own body. Both survived.

“He carried the bad things quietly,” Brice said. “But he carried the good things openly.”

Brice said Emhoolah’s influence reached beyond family and community, including senior leaders who took time to write the family after his death. Brice read messages from multiple general officers who had known Emhoolah and credited him with wisdom and steady counsel.

“I don’t know too many general officers,” Brice said, “who would say they were guided by a retired staff sergeant.”

In one message Brice shared, a lieutenant general wrote that Emhoolah was “a great man” and added, “I am better for the wisdom he shared with me.”

In 2025, Emhoolah received a U.S. flag flown over the Pentagon in his honor and served as keynote speaker at a Native American Heritage Month event there, recognition, Brice said, for a retired staff sergeant whose life drew respect across ranks.

At Fort Sill, where someone is laid to rest, is not incidental.

Chief’s Knoll, within the Fort Sill Post Cemetery, is a historic resting place for prominent Native leaders, including chiefs held at Fort Sill in the late 19th century. It is also the burial site of Cynthia Ann Parker, whose life bridged Comanche and Anglo worlds. Tina Parker Emhoolah, Parker Emhoolah’s widow, is a direct descendant of Cynthia Ann Parker and Chief Quanah Parker, a family connection that reflects how deeply this ground ties generations together and why Fort Sill’s relationship with tribal nations remains personal, not abstract.

Emhoolah’s burial there placed him in a lineage of remembrance tied to both tribal history and the Army’s presence on this land.

Edmond Nevaquaya, cultural coordinator and spiritual leader for the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma, reflected on Emhoolah’s role as a bridge between tribes and generations.

“He knew his language. He knew his ways,” Nevaquaya said. “He knew the feeling that you get when you sit around a drum.”

Nevaquaya spoke of Kiowa and Comanche relationships, once marked by rivalry, now bound by shared history, family ties and shared responsibility to carry traditions forward. He described an unstrung bow passed among tribes in ceremony, a symbol that old grievances could be set down so people could meet “eye to eye,” he said.

“We come into peace,” Nevaquaya said. “We come to love one another.”

He also offered a phrase in the Comanche language meaning, “I’ll see you again,” a sentiment that stayed with the crowd as the day moved toward the graveside.

Emhoolah’s grandson, Cheevers Toppah, shared how a healing song was born when his grandfather lay ill in a hospital bed years earlier.

“I was sitting there, and I was crying,” Toppah said. “My grandpa was my hero.”

From that moment, Toppah said, a Gourd Dance song emerged, not composed deliberately, but shaped by feeling and memory, as Kiowa songs often are.

“When he got well, I gave it to him,” Toppah said. “That was my intention, to lift him up.”

Toppah described summers in Apache, singing in the blue Oldsmobile with his grandfather, learning at the drum and absorbing tradition in ordinary moments that became lasting lessons.

“He said, ‘Learn them all,’” Toppah recalled, meaning learn every variation of the songs and respect every family’s way of carrying them.

The song has been sung for decades. Its origin, Toppah said, was love.

Julia Sibilla, acting Fort Sill garrison commander, framed Emhoolah’s life as a study in deliberate character.

“We do not always choose our circumstances,” Sibilla said, “but we do choose our legacy.”

She noted that Emhoolah returned from war to a country that did not always recognize Vietnam veterans, yet he chose appreciation over bitterness.

“Many men would carry those experiences as anger or silence,” she said. “Parker carried them as honor.”

Sibilla recalled meeting Emhoolah at a Fort Sill Native American history event, where his wife was the featured speaker on warrior spirit. Emhoolah sat quietly beside her, wearing his headdress, watching with pride.

“When I asked him why he wasn’t speaking that day,” Sibilla said, “he told me he had done enough talking, and he was proud to watch his wife share the storied and important history of her people.”

At a garrison heritage ball, Sibilla said, Emhoolah rose in his 90s to dance with his wife, drawing others onto the floor.

“Even on the dance floor,” she said, “he created space where joy felt safe, where others felt invited.”

She closed with a challenge: “Be Parker. Choose kindness. Choose service. Choose honor.”

At the cemetery, Maj. Lisa Northway, a chaplain and close family friend, welcomed those gathered as witnesses to a life of service. She read from Psalm 23 and Isaiah 43, grounding the graveside tribute in courage and comfort.

Northway spoke of Emhoolah’s military decorations and the ways he served in war and in peace. She noted that the decorated Marine also fed countless people as a cook, meals prepared and shared as an everyday form of care. She urged mourners to carry forward the choices his life modeled: love, honor and responsibility to the next generation.

Fort Sill’s relationship with tribal nations is not symbolic; it is foundational. The installation stands on land layered with tribal history, and the communities around it are connected by shared service, shared heritage and shared stewardship of sacred places.

That trust matters in a place built on teamwork, where Soldiers train to stand together, and communities must be able to count on each other through crisis, transition and everyday life.

Honoring Emhoolah at Chief’s Knoll was more than a military tribute. It reaffirmed a relationship built over time, and the idea that readiness and reverence can stand on the same ground.

As the final songs faded and military honors concluded, red earth settled gently back into place.

Not afraid.

“I’ll see you again,” the words lingered.

On ground where history is not simply remembered but lived, Fort Sill stood with its tribal partners, honoring a warrior and the enduring relationship that binds them.

For more photos of the service, please follow this link: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCKQW2