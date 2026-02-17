Photo By Melanie Casineau | U..S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Jason Gillette, 104th Fighter Wing Communications...... read more read more Photo By Melanie Casineau | U..S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Jason Gillette, 104th Fighter Wing Communications Squadron and Technical Sgt. Brett Pitoniak, 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Squadron speak with retired Chief MSgt. John DeVecchi, 104th Fighter Wing, about his time playing hockey, 104th Fighter Wing Air National Guard base, Westfield, MA, February 13, 2026. DeVecchi started the original 104th Fighter Wing Hockey team in 1976 when they were part of the Pioneer Valley League Over 25 team and were called the Minutemen. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau) see less | View Image Page

Founding 104th Hockey Player Makes Return Visit to Team

Story and photos by: Melanie J. Casineau, 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Westfield, MA-U.S.Air Force Retired Chief Master Sergeant John Devecchi, 104th Fighter Wing, a former goalie for the Air National Guard “Minutemen” visited members of the current base hockey team, the 104th Barnstormers, at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts, on February 13, 2026.

Devecchi founded the original base hockey team in 1976. During his visit, he shared stories from the team’s early years. The Air National Guard Minutemen played as many as 26 games in a single season, competing against other military units and even local high school teams. Devecchi recalled playing Putnam High School twice, winning one game and losing the other.

He also spoke about matchups against the 103rd Airlift Wing in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. “Back in the day, there were always fights,” Devecchi remembered.

Master Sergeant Brett Pitoniak, 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Squadron, who plays for the Barnstormers, recently revived the team.

“There are no fights and no slap shots anymore,” Pitoniak said. “It’s an ugly look for both units, so we keep it clean.”

During the visit, Devecchi brought memorabilia from the original team, including pieces of their old jerseys, flyers, and advertisements for the original Armed Forces Hockey Night, now known as Military Appreciation Night with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

He also shared a unique story about former Lieutenant Colonel Byron Lichtenberg,104th Fighter Wing pilot, an astronaut and guardsman assigned to the base. When the hockey team was raising funds, they asked Lichtenberg if he would wear their team T-shirt in space and take a photo to help promote the program. He agreed.

Devecchi plans to attend all of the Barnstormers’ games this season and will proudly wear the team’s current jersey, though he won’t be joining them on the ice. He remains active in sports, currently playing baseball, softball, and competing in an over-70 hockey league.

The Barnestormers hockey team will be playing their rival “The Flying Yankees, 103rd Airlift Wing, on February 28th, just prior to the Springfield Thunderbirds game on Military Appreciation Night. You can also catch the team playing the Boston Warriors on March 7th in a charity game at the rink in Easthampton, Ma and again on March 14th with Boston Bruins Alumni in Westfield, Ma.

Questions about any future games can be directed to Michael Poudrier or Brett Pitoniak.