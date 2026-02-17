The Power Of The Four Ps – Marta L. Hess

Marta L. Hess

COMMAND/ORGANIZATION: Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition TITLE: Product manager, Small Caliber Ammunition, Research, Development, Test and Evaluation lead, Program Manager Maneuver Ammunition Systems YEARS OF SERVICE IN WORKFORCE: 21 DAWIA CERTIFICATIONS: Advanced in program management; Practitioner in engineering and technical management; Foundational in test and evaluation EDUCATION: M.S. in mechanical engineering, Stevens Institute of Technology; B.S. in mechanical engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology AWARDS: Meritorious Civilian Award (2025); U.S. Army Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center’s Team Tournament (2012 and 2013); David Packer Excellence in Acquisition (2011)

Success doesn’t happen by chance—it’s built on a foundation. For Marta Hess, product manager of Small Caliber Ammunition (SCA) Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E), under the Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition, that foundation is a framework she calls the “four Ps”: people, process, product and plan.

“It’s vital to prioritize people, including stakeholders, subject matter experts, partners, leaders and, ultimately, the customer [warfighter]. Understanding their needs and perspectives is critical to success,” she explained. In terms of process, “within the DOD, we’re surrounded by processes. It’s essential to know, learn and follow established processes to drive consistency and repeatability. If a process doesn’t exist, it’s important to create one to avoid repeatedly reinventing the wheel.” Whether the product is software, equipment or supplies, it’s crucial to understand the product’s purpose, functionality and requirements. And then of course have a plan. “Having a clear plan of action is vital to driving project completion. As an acquisition officer, it’s essential to be flexible, adaptable and prepared to adjust plans as needed,” Hess said. “I advise having a primary plan, as well as backup plans to ensure mission success.”

This model has played such a key role in her success that she would encourage others to give it a try. “I regularly provide advice to junior acquisition personnel, and I’ve taken on a mentorship role to help develop new assistant program managers on key aspects of program management, including cost, schedule and performance,” she said. “My primary advice to anyone entering a new acquisition role is to remember the ‘four Ps.’ These essential elements are crucial to the successful execution of a project.”

Hess’s role as SCA RDT&E team lead within Program Manager Maneuver Ammunition Systems (PM MAS), involves guiding emerging technologies through the development process, from technology maturation and risk reduction through engineering and manufacturing development and into fielding.

“By identifying and mitigating risks early on, I ensure that our products are safe, suitable and highly reliable for use in the field. This is crucial to enhancing our Soldiers’ safety, survivability and overmatch on the battlefield, ultimately maintaining the strongest Army in the world,” she said. “I take great pride in my work, considering it both an honor and an opportunity to give back to our selfless Soldiers who dedicate themselves to protecting America’s freedom.”

Her first acquisition position was in Quality Engineering and System Assurance at Picatinny Arsenal, in New Jersey, developing 120 mm tactical ammunition for both U.S. and allied forces. This role involved ensuring that the overall system performance met requirements for the M829A2, M829A3, KEW-A1 and KEW-A2 (ammunition). She was also responsible for managing product quality, reliability, safety and verification, and integrating life cycle quality and system assurance for programs in research and development, fielding support and production.

“I vividly remember my interview with the chief of Quality Engineering and System Assurance, who showed me pictures of Soldiers in combat, highlighting the importance of our work in developing safe and reliable weapon systems and ammunition,” she said. “It triggered memories of the civil war in El Salvador, in which Soldiers helped my family to move out of our home during the war. When he asked, ‘are you ready to take on this responsibility?’ I knew I had found my calling. I was drawn to the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our warfighters and ensure that the systems we develop are safe and reliable.”

What she found most appealing was the combination of people, processes and products that came together to achieve a common goal. “I enjoyed developing program plans, executing strategies and guiding teams to reach the ultimate objective of fielding safe and effective products for our warfighters. I was also drawn to the challenge of identifying and mitigating risks early in the life cycle, thinking outside the box and anticipating potential problems,” she said. “I recognized the importance of constant vigilance and proactive planning to ensure the success of our programs.”

The work also allowed for collaboration with organizations, subject matter experts, Ph.Ds. and industry “all with the goal of achieving Army enterprise excellence,” she said. “My goal was always to deliver the best possible product to our warfighters, and I was motivated by the knowledge that my work is making a difference in their lives.”

Throughout her career with the Army Acquisition Workforce, Hess noted two key courses that were instrumental in shaping her professional development —‘Leading from the Start’ and ‘Leading the Way,’ a series of in-person courses provided by Executive Leadership Skills International on behalf of Army leadership training initiatives, at the Picatinny Training Center. “These courses helped me develop my leadership vision and mission, which I still adhere to today,” she said.

“My leadership vision is centered around becoming a positive example to those around me by demonstrating a strong work ethic, honesty and selfless service. My mission is to guide others in reaching their full potential in every situation and I strive to do so with integrity and dedication.” The latest career development opportunity Hess participated in was a temporary supervisor role within PM MAS in 2020. “Through this experience, I gained valuable skills in managing and working with a diverse workforce. I also developed my emotional intelligence and learned the importance of empathy in leadership by navigating through difficult conversations.”

One of the key takeaways, she said, was recognizing that the Army’s greatest asset is its people. “As leaders, it’s essential to prioritize humility, appreciation and empathy to effectively complete the mission. I highly recommend career broadening opportunities, as it provides a unique chance to develop leadership skills and understand the importance of people in achieving organizational goals. By being impactful leaders and prioritizing our team members, we can make a significant difference and drive success.”

Additional insight was attained through her work with the SCA team that developed the 5.56 mm M855A1 Enhanced Performance Round, a groundbreaking achievement that enhanced the battlefield capability of nearly every Army Soldier.

“What struck me most was the leadership style of our team lead, who effectively conveyed the mission goals, was honest and direct, and empowered each team member to contribute their skills and expertise. The team’s success was a testament to the impact of trust, clear communication, delegation and teamwork,” she said. “I apply this lesson to my work by taking the time to understand each team member’s unique abilities and strengths. I believe that proper alignment of personnel with the task at hand is crucial for fostering growth and developing future leaders. Once their strengths and abilities are aligned with a mission, empowering and trusting them to get the job done is exciting to watch.”

Outside of work, Hess is a devoted mom, an excellent cook and a passionate softball player. She said that friends and family appreciate her innovative cooking skills, good heart and ability to balance work and family life.

These traits align with her professional approach—particularly her “four Ps” model. “I prioritize caring for people, which translates to my work where I focus on providing my team with the necessary tools and support to complete their jobs. My resourcefulness serves me well in my profession, where I must often think creatively to utilize available resources and achieve mission success.”

Hess said her faith also plays a significant role in shaping her personal and professional values, guiding her ethical and moral compass. “It ensures that I approach my work with integrity, empathy and a commitment to doing what’s right. Overall, my personal and professional life are intertwined, and I strive to bring positivity, energy and dedication to both aspects of my life.”

