Photo By Breonna Summers | Dr. Alisha Bright, Tinker Veterinary Treatment Facility veterinarian performs routine...... read more read more Photo By Breonna Summers | Dr. Alisha Bright, Tinker Veterinary Treatment Facility veterinarian performs routine check up on Transportation Security Administration dog named “Boro” or “Bo” at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 10, 2025. The services the clinic provide include vaccinations, parasite checks, minor medical problems, microchipping, and preparation for PCS moves and travel. The clinic can also spay, neuter and perform dental cleaning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Breonna Summers) see less | View Image Page

Tinker Air Force Base welcomes new Veterinarian Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Tinker Veterinary Treatment Facility recently welcomed a new full-time veterinarian to its staff, increasing the services it can offer to customers.



Dr. Alisha Bright joined the clinic staff, whose duties include caring for all government-owned animals and military family pets, as well as working with Public Health in managing the animal bite control program and ensuring the safety of food on base through audits and inspections of the production facilities off base.



“I am looking forward to working with the Tinker community and their pets,” said Bright. Bright graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2020 and has a special interest in preventative care and senior pet wellness. Outside the clinic, she enjoys spending time with her husband and three dogs- Otis, Zelda and Molly.



The clinic is instrumental in the safety and security of the base. It serves as the primary veterinary care for Team Tinker’s four-legged fighters, military working dogs. The facility also provides comprehensive care for additional Department of War animals, like the explosive detection dogs of the Transportation Security Administration better known as TSA, performing exams, vaccinations, and specialized procedures.



In addition, the Tinker Veterinary Clinic can also care for family pets. Active duty, retired, VA 100% disabled veterans, and Medal of Honor recipients can bring their pets in for medical care.



Services include vaccinations, parasite checks, microchipping and preparation for PCS moves and travel in addition to addressing minor medical problems. They can also spay, neuter and perform dental cleanings.



More complex surgeries may be available at a later date. Due to limited manpower and resources, most veterinary emergency cases are best served through a full service civilian veterinary hospital.



Pet owners on base should take note, all pets living on base must be registered with the Veterinary Clinic upon arrival and all dogs and cats residing on Tinker AFB are required to be microchipped and rabies vaccinated per Tinker AFB Instruction 48-107.



The Tinker Veterinary Clinic is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. – noon. Call 405-734-5780 any time during regular business hours to schedule an appointment.