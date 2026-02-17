(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tinker Air Force Base welcomes new Veterinarian

    Tinker Air Force Base welcomes new Veterinarian

    Photo By Breonna Summers | Dr. Alisha Bright, Tinker Veterinary Treatment Facility veterinarian performs routine...... read more read more

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Story by Breonna Summers 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Tinker Air Force Base welcomes new Veterinarian
    The Tinker Veterinary Treatment Facility recently welcomed a new full-time veterinarian to its staff, increasing the services it can offer to customers.

    Dr. Alisha Bright joined the clinic staff, whose duties include caring for all government-owned animals and military family pets, as well as working with Public Health in managing the animal bite control program and ensuring the safety of food on base through audits and inspections of the production facilities off base.

    “I am looking forward to working with the Tinker community and their pets,” said Bright. Bright graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2020 and has a special interest in preventative care and senior pet wellness. Outside the clinic, she enjoys spending time with her husband and three dogs- Otis, Zelda and Molly.

    The clinic is instrumental in the safety and security of the base. It serves as the primary veterinary care for Team Tinker’s four-legged fighters, military working dogs. The facility also provides comprehensive care for additional Department of War animals, like the explosive detection dogs of the Transportation Security Administration better known as TSA, performing exams, vaccinations, and specialized procedures.

    In addition, the Tinker Veterinary Clinic can also care for family pets. Active duty, retired, VA 100% disabled veterans, and Medal of Honor recipients can bring their pets in for medical care.

    Services include vaccinations, parasite checks, microchipping and preparation for PCS moves and travel in addition to addressing minor medical problems. They can also spay, neuter and perform dental cleanings.

    More complex surgeries may be available at a later date. Due to limited manpower and resources, most veterinary emergency cases are best served through a full service civilian veterinary hospital.

    Pet owners on base should take note, all pets living on base must be registered with the Veterinary Clinic upon arrival and all dogs and cats residing on Tinker AFB are required to be microchipped and rabies vaccinated per Tinker AFB Instruction 48-107.

    The Tinker Veterinary Clinic is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. – noon. Call 405-734-5780 any time during regular business hours to schedule an appointment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 15:17
    Story ID: 558412
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Air Force Base welcomes new Veterinarian, by Breonna Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tinker Air Force Base welcomes new Veterinarian
    Tinker Air Force Base welcomes new Veterinarian
    Tinker Air Force Base welcomes new Veterinarian
    Tinker Air Force Base welcomes new Veterinarian
    Tinker Air Force Base welcomes new Veterinarian
    Tinker Air Force Base welcomes new Veterinarian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tinker Air Force Base
    military veterinarian
    Tinker Air Force Base Veterinary Clinic
    Military Veterinary Clinic
    Tinker Veterinary Treatment Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version