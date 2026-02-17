Space-A: Unused seats into unforgettable journeys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For many service members, veterans, and military families dreaming of traveling the world, that opportunity has officially landed in the form of an empty seat. The Space Availability program, commonly known as Space-A, offers passengers the opportunity to fly aboard military aircraft. The Space-A terminal will open Feb. 1, 2026, at the Charlotte Air National Guard base, Charlotte, N.C.

The Space-A program is reopening with full capabilities since the 2017 conversion from the C-130 Hercules to the C-17 Globemaster III. The reopening follows a five-year reconstruction of the terminal that temporarily halted outbound passenger processing at the base. With its completion, the 145th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), air transportation function, will resume outbound operations from its passenger terminal.

“People can sign up 60 days in advance and flight information will be updated once a week, typically on Mondays,” said Chief Master Sgt. Raymond Graves, 145th LRS, senior enlisted leader and small air terminal superintendent. “Passengers will have to call our phone number to access that information.”

With ample opportunities to travel through the program, destinations will vary according to mission requirements and availability.

“Cargo and required troop movements come first,” said Graves. “If there is space remaining on the aircraft and the operations group approves it, we can then accept Space-A passengers—but not every flight will have availability.”

As passengers sign up, they are assigned to one of six categories, with category one being the highest priority. Passengers must also comply with the Transportation Security Administration screening standards just as they would at a civilian airport.

“The best way to understand how the program works is to keep up to date with the website and familiarize yourself with DoDI 4515.13, Air Transportation Eligibility,” said Tech. Sgt. Kyle Hamrick, 145th LRS, air transportation function.

Graves views it as a window to strengthen connections between the North Carolina Air National Guard and its surrounding military community.

“We’re excited to provide them an opportunity to experience new places, visit locations they once served at, or take their families somewhere special,” said Graves. “This program lets us give back, hear their stories, and continue serving those who have served our nation.”

To contact the Space-A terminal at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, call (704) 391-4135 for current flight schedules and more information. Click here.