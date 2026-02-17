Maine National Guard Promotes Major General Diane Dunn

AUGUSTA, Maine. - Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn was promoted to major general on February 17 in front of an audience of over 100 family, friends, state colleagues, and currently serving and retired service members. Maj. Gen. Dunn is the adjutant general for the Maine Army National Guard and Maine Air National Guard, as well as the commissioner for the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans, and Emergency Management.

“This ceremony is a testament to the values of service, honor, and commitment that define our armed forces and the leaders who guide it,” said Col. Jack Decker, director of operations and master of ceremony for the promotion, “We gather not only to recognize this significant milestone in General Dunn’s distinguished career, but also to celebrate the years of dedication, sacrifice, and leadership that have brought her to this point.”

Dunn’s career started in 1988 as a 2nd Lt. serving as a freight movement officer with the 3620th transportation detachment, in Augusta, Maine. Since then, she has held many positions including company commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of the 286th Supply Services Battalion; battalion commander of the 240th Regional Training Institute, battalion commander of the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Bangor and during a deployment to Afghanistan, brigade commander of the 120th Regional Support Group, MEARNG chief of staff, and MEARNG assistant adjutant general.

In 2020, Dunn became the first female brigadier general in the state of Maine. In 2024 she became the 41st adjutant general for the Maine National Guard and first female to hold the position. This promotion makes her the first female major general to serve in the Maine National Guard.

Dunn reflected on the upcoming 250th anniversary of America and what her trail blazing career means historically and for the future.

“For the first time in over 200 years, this milestone has been reached in a way that reflects how far we have come as an Army and as a nation,” Dunn said. “I do not see this as a personal achievement alone, but as a testament to progress and possibility. If this moment inspires even one young person to believe that there is no limit to their service, then it will have meant something far greater than a star on a uniform.”

During the ceremony, two members of the Maine National Guard Family Program’s Teen Council, Andie Partridge and Sarina LaCroix, sang the national anthem; Dunn’s grandchildren pinned the two-star rank on her apelets; Maj. Gen. Frank Roy Air National Guard assistant to the commander for Air Education and Training Command and former commander of the Maine Air National Guard, administered the oath of office; and Maine Army National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Clifford, assisted with unfurling her new flag depicting her position as major general. Between family, friends, and leaders, both Army and Air, the ceremony represented the people and support to which Dunn attributes her success.

“This moment is not mine alone.” Dunn said. “To my family - who’ve been by my side through every challenge: your strength, resilience, and unwavering belief in me made this day possible. To the [non-commissioned officers], Soldiers and Airmen, and employees of the department I have the privilege to serve alongside: you are the reason I stand here…your commitment to excellence inspires me.”