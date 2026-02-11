Spc. Akune Parachutes onto Corregidor (16 FEB 1945)

On Feb. 16, 1945, Spc. Harry Akune, a Japanese American Nisei soldier attached as an interrogator/translator to the 503rd Parachute Regimental Combat Team (RCT), landed on Corregidor. He provided valuable intelligence and saved the lives of his team during operations on the highly defended fortress.

Akune volunteered for service with the U.S. Army from the Granada War Relocation Center (Camp Amache), Colorado, on Dec. 12, 1942. He graduated from the Military Intelligence Service Language School and deployed overseas with the Allied Translator and Interpreter Service. He was first assigned to the U.S. 33rd Infantry Division in British New Guinea and then to the U.S. Sixth Army at Hollandia. In November 1944, Akune was attached to the 503rd Parachute RCT for the amphibious invasion of Mindoro Island in the Philippines.

After securing Mindoro, the 503rd led the assault on the fortress of Corregidor, the key to Manila harbor and the site of the American surrender in 1942. The 503rd commander, Col. George M. Jones, recognized the valuable services Akune could provide and requested he volunteer for the mission. Honored, Akune agreed, despite having no formal parachutist training. He later stated, “The paratroopers treated me so well I felt that I was already a member of that elite group. …If you live with people who are professional jumpers, they make it sound like it is really easy. Pretty soon, you start to believe that.”

On Feb. 16, 1945, the wind was blowing 20 mph; the small landing zone was covered with splintered tree stumps and rubble and had sheer cliffs on several sides; and the enemy was actively firing as the paratroopers descended. Nearly 25 percent were injured during the jump. Despite an ankle injury from his one and only practice jump and the fact his helmet and carbine had been misplaced, Akune was among the first Americans to land. His landing was far from perfect; he slid down a steep embankment and, when he climbed back to the top of the slope, he found “a whole line of guys, all pointing their guns at me!” Recognizing their translator by his thick glasses, his fellow paratroopers quickly helped him up and continued the fight.

Because of the many tunnels and passageways that had been built on the island, accurate intelligence estimates of enemy strength were difficult to determine. Akune quickly extracted information from captured documents and the few prisoners taken. He discovered the enemy commander had been killed just before the airborne landing; the enemy’s communication system was severely damaged; and enemy strength was 5,000 (not the 850 previously estimated), many of whom were highly motivated Japanese Imperial Marines. Akune also discovered 100 enemy boats packed with explosives were hidden in caves around the island to destroy Allied shipping. Additionally, through interrogations, he determined the area’s sources of fresh drinking water, which American forces captured. During one interrogation, Akune was attacked by a fanatical prisoner and, in another instance, when a prisoner pulled the pin on a grenade, Akune wrestled him to the ground, recovered the grenade and pin, and saved the lives of those around him.

Akune’s valuable human intelligence enabled the 503rd to design an effective offense against a much larger enemy force and allowed the U.S. Navy to take timely countermeasures to avoid losses. Colonel Jones stressed, “I can make the unqualified statement that [Akune] was essential in obtaining enemy information which shortened the operation and saved an untold number of American casualties.” The 503rd’s after action report recommend an intelligence specialist be assigned to every combat operation.

Akune was later sent to Luzon to work with Filipino forces. Following the Japanese surrender, he received a field commission and served as a second lieutenant with the Allied Prisoner of War Recovery Team. His final duties were with General Headquarters, Army Forces Pacific, before his separation from the Army in January 1946. Due to the determined efforts of Colonel Jones and his fellow paratroopers, Lieutenant Akune was belatedly presented a Parachutist Badge with a combat star in 1986 for his one combat jump. In May 1991, he also received a Bronze Star for his World War II service. Five years later, he was inducted into the MI Hall of Fame. Harry Akune passed away on Sep. 26, 2011.

