Georgia National Guard Soldiers Reunite Lost Puppy with Owner During D.C. Patrol

WASHINGTON — What began as a routine patrol at the Anacostia Metro Station quickly turned into a heartwarming reunion when U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 170th Military Police Battalion, Georgia Army National Guard, helped return a lost puppy to its grateful owner, Feb. 9, 2026.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. David Okonofua, a military police officer supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission was patrolling the station alongside Sgt. Michael Waller, Staff Sgt. Cesar Serrano and Staff Sgt. Martinez when a mother and child approached the team.

“It was one of those moments where everything feels normal, which made the situation stand out when we were flagged down,” Okonofua said.

Holding a small white puppy, they explained that the dog’s owner had left the puppy on a transit bus and they were searching for help.

“They were [...] actively seeking assistance,” Okonofua said. “Their urgency and body language made it clear that something wasn’t right.”

Waller and the Soldiers immediately stepped in.

The patrol team took custody of the puppy, ensuring it was safe and cared for while they worked to locate the owner. The Soldiers provided food and water and carried the puppy with them as they coordinated with the station manager and contacted local animal rescue resources.

Community members also joined the effort.

“Pedestrians shared dog treats and food,” Waller added. “The community helping out and being diligent really helped us care for the lost animal. I have dogs at home, so we know how to treat dogs.”

“We’re dog people,” Serrano said laughing.

“It was a nice, cute little puppy, very sweet,” Waller added. “Didn’t bite, very friendly with everybody that walked past.”

About an hour later, a woman arrived at the station asking if anyone had seen a small white dog. After verifying details, the Soldiers reunited her with her pet.

“She was very relieved,” Okonofua said. “The dog was also very happy to be reunited with its owner. She thanked us, and we shared a few words before she left with her puppy.”

Okonofua emphasized that this moment exemplified the broader purpose of the mission.

“Our mission goes beyond just security,” he said. “It’s about protecting people, property and even animals. Helping reunite someone with their pet builds trust and shows that we care about the community we serve.”

For Waller, the experience was a reminder of one of the many reasons soldiers put on the uniform.

“It’s not every day you get to put on a uniform and be a hero, making a difference,” he said. “When you’re actually doing it, it does feel good.”