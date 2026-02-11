Special Operations Detachment–Pacific participates in Exercise Keen Edge Your browser does not support the audio element.

Nine service members from Special Operations Detachment–Pacific (SOD-P) participated in Exercise Keen Edge, a large-scale, joint and combined command post exercise designed to enhance operational readiness and interoperability between the United States and Japan, January 28, 2026, to February 4, 2026, at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.



“Our participation in Keen Edge 26 proved to be a meaningful training opportunity for the detachment,” said Col. David Coughran, commander, Special Operations Detachment–Pacific. “Integrating our Soldiers directly into the SOCPAC staff allowed them to operate at the operational level and sharpen the skills we’ll need for upcoming missions.”



Keen Edge 2026 (KE26) is a biennial joint command post exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and strengthen bilateral coordination in the Indo-Pacific region. Using advanced computer simulations, the exercise tested command and control procedures across a range of crisis scenarios, emphasizing interoperability among allied and partner forces. KE26 brought together U.S. Forces Japan, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Japan Self-Defense Forces, and Australian participants to reinforce a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



During the exercise, SOD-P personnel integrated with joint and combined staffs, providing special operations expertise to support scenario-driven planning and execution. Their participation helped ensure special operations capabilities were fully synchronized with conventional forces and allied partners throughout the simulated contingency.



“Our augmentees didn’t just observe—they became part of the staff,” said Coughran. “From the first days of the exercise, they were integrated into key directorates and contributing to real-time planning and decision-making.”



SOD-P’s involvement highlighted the role of special operations forces in supporting theater-level objectives, including rapid crisis response, interoperability, and mission integration across land, maritime, air, cyber, and information domains.



“Keen Edge 26 increased our readiness across the board,” said Coughran. “The experience gained during this exercise directly positions the detachment for success as we prepare for mobilization and future SOCPAC missions.”