Christopher Gray, 78th Civil Engineering Group Environmental Sustainment section hazardous waste disposer, loads hazardous waste drums at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 13, 2026. Gray's team collected hazardous waste from the 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group, showing accountability in their mission to properly manage hazardous waste and material for the installation.

Team Robins hazardous waste management team keeps mission first, safety always

Hazardous waste management is a quiet, but critical mission that most people don’t see. At Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, the 78th Civil Engineering Group Environmental Sustainment team works hard to prevent yesterday’s mission from becoming tomorrow’s environmental hazard.



Daily operations across the installation, such as aircraft maintenance and medical missions, generate hazardous waste. The timely and safe collection of this waste allows Team Robins organizations to conduct operations without unnecessary delays or potential environmental damage.



“We collect hazardous waste and materials for the whole installation and work carefully to eliminate potential spills that could harm the environment, including waterways and soil,” said Bryan Jones, 78th CEG environmental sustainment chief. “We also recycle certain waste streams, like used oil and batteries, that can be utilized by third party companies to create new products or minimize the need for new resources.”



Collecting hazardous waste goes beyond a forklift or a 55-gallon drum. The mission requires strict regulations, proper communication and in-place safety measures.



“All hazardous waste containers are handled and stored according to federal, state, local and U.S. Air Force regulations to ensure worker safety and safety of the environment,” Jones said. “They are properly segregated in different areas of the warehouse to prevent possible interaction between non-compatible chemicals.”

Although the team manages the waste collection, their mission wouldn’t be possible without the help from unit environmental coordinators. They are the main point of contact for hazardous waste pick up and container drop off requests.



They also work with the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services Warner Robins office, which oversees the contracts for the installation’s hazardous waste disposal, to plan the shipments of containers from the installation to their respective disposal facility.



Shannie Williams, 78th CEG Environmental Management Branch chief, said her team remains focused on pollution prevention to sustain natural resources to the greatest extent possible. She also shared that she is most proud of her team’s customer service to Team Robins.



“We serve the largest single site industrial complex in the state, and we do it with great efficiency and a smile,” she explained.



For questions regarding hazardous waste pickup, call 478-926-1176.