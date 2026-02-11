NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Dominance at AFCEA WEST 2026

SAN DIEGO – Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) had a significant presence at the AFCEA WEST 2026 conference this week at the San Diego Convention Center. As a leader in the Information Warfare (IW) community, NAVIFOR highlighted its latest advancements and strategic initiatives aimed at ensuring the Navy’s competitive edge in sustaining maritime dominance.
This year marked the 11th year for the Navy Information Warfare Pavilion, which featured displays, technology demonstrations, and direct engagement with IW subject matter experts and Sailors. The pavilion served as a central hub for collaboration between the military, industry, and academia.
Further showcasing NAVIFOR's leadership, Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, commander of Naval Information Forces, the Navy’s "IBoss" participated in two key panel discussions: "What is Required to Achieve 80% Surge Readiness?" and "From Learning to Lethality: Accelerating Technological Leadership Through Warfighter Education."
"Our participation in these panels was a tremendous opportunity to underscore a fundamental truth: readiness and lethality are forged by our Information Warfare Sailors," said Vernazza.
“Ultimately, ourgoal is toprovidea worldclass professionalIW force,trained,equippedandcertifiedto conductwhat our Nation may ask,mannedwith confident, resilient Sailors who are masters of their craft.”
Vernazza, also spoke at the Navy’s IW pavilion, and his remarks emphasized the critical evolution of information warfare. "IW is no longer just a supporting element; we are a primary warfighting function delivering decision advantage and lethality to the fleet, from seabed to space," stated the IBoss.
His addresses underscored the command's focus on its people, readiness, and the operationalization of IW. "It cannot be understated that our people have always been and remain our greatest advantage," Vernazza emphasized. He highlighted several key initiatives driving the community forward, including:
NAVIFOR's participation in WEST 2026 provided a key opportunity to demonstrate how the command is preparing for the future fight. As Vice Adm. Vernazza concluded, "The future of warfare will be won by those who can out-think, out-maneuver, and out-innovate the adversary. Naval Information Forces is ready for that challenge."
NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.
For more information on NAVIFOR, visit the command Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationForces/ or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil.
