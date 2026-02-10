USS Pinckney departs Singapore after ship repair and maintenance exercise

Photo By Lt.j.g. Camillia Nguyen | Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is pier-side at...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Camillia Nguyen | Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is pier-side at Changi Naval Base as part of ship repair and maintenance exercise in Singapore, Jan. 28, 2026. Ship repair and maintenance exercise is designed to rehearse coordination and execution of ship damage repair from forward locations within the Indo-Pacific region, strengthening ties with the skilled workforce within allied and partner countries. A testament to the excellent and longstanding defense relationship between Singapore and the U.S. is the agreement allowing U.S. Navy ships to transit in Singapore for logistics and maintenance requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Ivan Pang) see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) departed Singapore, Feb. 4, after a port visit in support of a ship repair and maintenance exercise.

Ship repair and maintenance exercises are routinely conducted to maintain readiness and proficiency. These exercises demonstrate the ship’s ability to conduct maintenance and repair while forward-deployed and away from homeport.

“Critical factors of operational excellence in the Indo-Pacific region rely on partnership and material readiness,” said Capt. Matthew Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. “We’re extremely grateful for the opportunity to be here and continue building on the U.S.-Singapore partnership legacy that’s been the foundation for peace and security across the Indo-Pacific for decades."

The ship repair and maintenance exercise consisted of three distinct, concurrent elements: expeditionary repair availability, damage assessment and repair table-top exercise, and continuous maintenance availability. Ship Repair Facilities detachment Singapore, U.S. Pacific Fleet and DESRON 7 supported the exercise.

“The Pinckney crew has been challenged and tested during this iteration of ship repair and maintenance exercise,” said Cmdr. Timothy Devall, commanding officer of Pinckney. “Only through the technical expertise of teams here – the staff, the contractors, and our partners – could we refine the skills needed to succeed independently forward.”

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships deployed to the U.S. 7thFleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in supporting peace, stability, and prosperity and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

