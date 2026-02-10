U.S., Japan naval forces complete Mine Warfare Exercise 1JA 2026 Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) completed Mine Warfare Exercise (MINEX) 26 1JA off the coast of Japan in Ise Bay, Jan. 30 -Feb. 11.



1JA is part of an annual series of exercises between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF designed to increase proficiency in mine countermeasure operations between the two forces. This exercise builds on the previous iterations of the JA series this past year. During the 13-day exercise, participants worked together to clear waterways through a simulated minefield using unit-level counter mine warfare tactics to include mine hunting, detection, and neutralization.



"Operating alongside our JMSDF partners during their annual JA series events continues to be the cornerstone of our work together to ensure readiness of mine countermeasures forces in support of the defense of Japan. Strong alliances, such as that shared between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF, are critical to warfighting readiness,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Peter W. Haynes, commodore, Commander Task Force (CTF) 77. “We are pleased to kick off a new year of JA events with our partners at Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force (AMWF) with 1JA. 1JA continues to provide an invaluable opportunity to work and learn alongside our JMSDF AMWF partners, enhancing mine countermeasure capabilities as well as interoperability and interchangeability. U.S. Navy and JMSDF commitment to combined training ensures we can respond effectively to mine threats in the region, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific."



Together, JMSDF Mine Warfare Force and U.S. Navy CTF 77 commanders directed mine hunting, mine sweeping, and mine neutralization tasks for U.S. Navy and JMSDF units. This training allowed all units to practice communicating and operating in a combined environment, while maximizing their collective mine countermeasures capability.



U.S. Navy personnel from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and staff assigned to CTF 77 participated in 1JA. JMSDF participants included one frigate, three ocean minesweepers, one minesweeper tender, 10 coastal minesweepers, two mine countermeasures helicopters (MCH) and multiple embarked EOD units.



CTF 77 directs mine countermeasure assets in the clearance of sea mines to ensure free flow of commerce by sea and freedom of movement of U.S., ally, and partner nation ships and auxiliaries, in peacetime and in conflict.



The exercise took place in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.