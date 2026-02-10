The Spirit of Misawa and the Aomori Prefecture on Canvas

Photo By Senior Airman Patrick Boyle | Paintings created by Jingqi Steinhiser hang inside the Misawa club at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. Misawa Club leaders installed the art to enhance the club’s interior and enrich the experience for service members and families who use the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Two original oil paintings commissioned by the Misawa Club premiered Dec. 18, 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The paintings showcase the connection between the Misawa Air Base community and the Aomori prefecture through artwork created by Jingqi Steinhiser, Misawa Club events coordinator and military spouse.

Misawa Club leaders commissioned the paintings to improve the club’s environment and create a visual representation of the shared experience of living and serving in northern Japan.

“We’re happy to be doing what we can to improve the club in the short time we all get to be at Misawa, and it means a lot for those efforts to be coming from members of our own team,” said Devin Rice, 35th Force Support Squadron Misawa Club manager. “The civilian workforce houses many hidden talents and it is always great to be able to share them with the community.”

Steinhiser, who has formal training from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Rhode Island School of Design, created the two works as a paired set specifically designed for the space.

Rather than depicting traditional Japanese imagery, the artist focused on capturing the feeling of living in the Aomori region. One painting emphasizes the natural environment and agricultural character of the area, while the second reflects the sense of community found within the Misawa Club and the installation as a whole. Both works incorporate symbolic elements intended to reveal new details with repeated viewing.

“I wanted the paintings to reflect the experience of being stationed here,” said Steinhiser. “Not just a specific place, but the feeling of living in this prefecture, being part of this community, and sharing that experience with others who are here for a limited time.”

Steinhiser worked on the project over several months, with planning beginning in August and installation completed in December. The Misawa Club installed the paintings in a permanent display near the Tanuki’s restaurant to be enjoyed by current and future members of the installation community.

The installation of the artwork reflects the 35th Force Support Squadron’s mission to provide exceptional combat support, extraordinary community programs, and unparalleled customer service by enhancing shared spaces that support morale, connection, and quality of life for the Misawa community. Through initiatives like this, the squadron continues to invest in environments that strengthen the overall experience of those stationed at Misawa Air Base.