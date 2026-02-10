Boots on the Ground: Altus AFB Command Team Goes Behind the Scenes of Flight Safety with USDA in Hands-On Tour

Photo By Airman 1st Class Emma Wright | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jonny Adams, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) command chief, left, Mitchell Singer, U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife biologist, center, and U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Kind, 97th AMW commander, right, observe a drainage ditch at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 5, 2026. Throughout the immersion tour, Singer highlighted specific areas of concern such as 10-foot drainage ditches, essential for water management, yet attractive hiding spots for small wildlife that can quickly become a danger during flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright) see less | View Image Page

The 97th Air Mobility Wing command team partnered with the base's safety team along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife specialists at Altus Air Force Base as part of the ongoing hands-on immersion tour series on Feb. 5, 2025.

This tour allowed them to gain direct insight into how wildlife management supports safe flight operations and mission success.

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Kind, 97th AMW commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jonny Adams, 97th AMW command chief, joined U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Gossett, 97th Air Mobility Wing chief of safety, and Mitchell Singer, USDA wildlife biologist, as they conducted the pre-flight routine, a process completed daily by USDA wildlife specialists each morning before aircraft begin takeoffs and each evening prior to flight operations.

“Altus Air Force Base is located in an area where the migratory pattern of birds is so prevalent that within the Air Education and Training Command, we have the highest number of bird strikes on our base,” said Gossett. “The primary mission of this wing is the mobility aircraft mission. The wildlife specialists’ work is vital to ensuring the aircraft are able to fly consistently with the least amount of damage possible to aircraft, ultimately saving lives and operating the installation to its highest capacity.”

The immersion tour traced the outer and inner perimeter loops of the installation, observing the full scope of the 1.5-hour pre-flight inspection process. Stops during the tour included the airfield, the pond on Windy Trails Golf Course, the air traffic control tower, the perimeter road, and each runway along the flight line. Along the way, the command team learned how the wildlife specialists identify and respond to wildlife activity, including resetting traps and safely capturing animals when necessary.

“Our goal is to try and reduce aircraft bird strikes or wildlife strikes on the installation as they can cause a lot of damage,” said Singer. “The majority of my job is taking action by running traps, being on the perimeter, as well as preventative work on wildlife habitats. For example, we cut down some trees on the golf course to prevent nesting for birds near the runway.”

As the tour continued, Singer discussed the USDA team’s execution of the Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard program, part of a Department of War initiative, the goal of which is to minimize local and transient aircraft exposure to potentially hazardous bird/animal strikes at or near Altus AFB. These actions directly contribute to safer skies, damage prevention of Air Force assets and uninterrupted mission execution.

Coyotes and birds represent the most significant wildlife hazards to aircraft at Altus Air Force Base. Throughout the tour, Singer and Gossett highlighted specific areas of concern such as the 10-foot drainage ditches that run the length of the runways—essential for water management, yet attractive hiding spots for small wildlife that can quickly become a danger during flight operations.

“The wildlife specialists’ expertise and dedication play a critical role in protecting our aircraft, our Airmen, and our mission,” said Kind. “The collaboration between them and our safety team is a perfect example of the hard work that goes into operating the installation every day at the 97th Air Mobility Wing.”

By stepping into the daily operations of the safety team and USDA wildlife specialists, the 97th AMW command team gained a deeper understanding for how proactive wildlife mitigation enables Altus Air Force Base to continue delivering superior mobility aircrew training—one safe takeoff at a time.