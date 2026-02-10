Munson Army Health Center Builds Ready Medical Forces Through Combat Lifesaver Training

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Army Reserve Soldiers Master Sgt. Kevin Ptak and Sgt. 1st Class Adam Watson from the 2-383rd Training Support Battalion, Leavenworth, Kansas, prepare to evacuate a simulated casualty during Combat Lifesaver Training at Fort Leavenworth, Feb. 5-8. Munson Army Health Center Soldiers joined the unit to provide CLS training to equip Soldiers with critical, life-saving skills they may need on the battlefield. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Building ready and resilient medical Forces starts long before Soldiers ever deploy. Soldiers at Fort Leavenworth’s Munson Army Health Center are strengthening Army readiness by providing Combat Lifesaver training to members of a nearby Army Reserve Unit – equipping Soldiers with critical, life-saving skills they may need on the battlefield.

“Combat Lifesaver training bridges the gap between basic first aid and advanced combat medical care,” said Combat Medic Specialist Master Sgt. Seain Dunne, medical training non-commissioned officer in charge at Munson. “These Soldiers are trained to provide immediate trauma care in high-stress, austere environments, often before a medic can reach the casualty.”

Dunne said that Munson Soldiers joined members of the 2-383rd Training Support Battalion (TSBN) out of Leavenworth, over an extended drill weekend Feb. 5-8 to provide the training. It focused on multiple components, including:

· Rapid hemorrhage control using tourniquets and pressure dressings · Airway management and treatment of chest injuries · Casualty movement and evacuation techniques · Medical decision-making under fire

Part of the 84th Training Command, 2-383rd TSBN specializes in training and evaluating Army Reserve and National Guard units, conducting training exercises, and maintaining readiness.

“By embedding these skills across formations, the Army increases its ability to respond immediately to trauma, especially to dispersed or contested environments,” Dunne said.

Training with Munson provides nearby Reserve and National Guard Units significant benefits. The units are able to train with qualified medical professionals skilled in trauma care and patient management, reinforcing confidence, skills, current medical standards and battlefield lessons learned.

“Soldiers return to their units better prepared to care for one another and the Army as a whole becomes more lethal and resilient.

For Munson the training strengthens partnerships with nearby units and reinforces the shared mission of Total Force readiness.

Area units that require Combat Lifesaver and Basic Lifesaver training may contact Munson’s operations division for coordination.