Casing of the Colors: 438th Chemical Company Deactivates

Photo By Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco | Indiana National Guard Capt. Amy Stone, company commander, and 1st Sgt. Timothy Doan, enlisted advisor, both assigned to 438th Chemical Company, pose for a photo with their awards during the company’s color casing ceremony in Indianapolis, Indiana, Feb. 8, 2026. The soldiers were recognized for helping the unit ensure a successful retirement of the company. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco) see less | View Image Page

The 438th Chemical Company was constituted Aug. 25, 1980, and federally recognized Sept. 1, 1980, in Terre Haute, Indiana, as a unit of the 38th Infantry Division. From its inception, the company was organized to provide specialized chemical capabilities in support of both state and national missions.

During its early years in Terre Haute, the company quickly distinguished itself through disciplined training and professional execution. In the early 1990s, the 438th achieved national recognition, earning the Major General William L. Sibert Award and being named the best Army National Guard chemical company in the nation. This distinction, validated by the U.S. Army Chemical Corps, reflected not only technical proficiency but also excellence in leadership, administration and community support.

As mission requirements evolved, the 438th Chemical Company underwent multiple reorganizations and redesignations while maintaining continuous federal recognition. These changes allowed the unit to remain operationally relevant while preserving its lineage and institutional identity. Over time, the company transitioned from Terre Haute to Stout Field in Indianapolis, aligning its location and structure with emerging operational demands as part of the 81st Troop Command.

During Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004, the company supported domestic mobilization and readiness efforts, contributing to the preparation and support of deploying forces during a sustained period of conflict. Beginning in 2011, the company assumed a critical role as part of the 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, a mission it has held continuously since that time. As the CERFP decontamination element, the 438th has maintained a high level of readiness to support civil authorities during complex chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive incidents.

The company has also demonstrated a strong commitment to international partnership and interoperability, participating in State Partnership Program training in Slovakia, NATO exercises in Turkey and recurring Toxic Lance multinational exercises, strengthening cooperation with allied forces.

Most recently, during the COVID 19 pandemic, soldiers of the 438th once again answered the call, supporting vaccination sites and care facilities across Indiana in direct support of the state’s citizens.

From its activation in Terre Haute in 1980 through national recognition, organizational transformation and continued service at Stout Field, the 438th Chemical Company’s history reflects a consistent legacy of readiness, professionalism and service carried forward by today’s soldiers.