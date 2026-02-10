From Translation to Strategic Insight: National Intelligence Leaders Convene at Utah's 8th Annual Language Conference

SALT LAKE CITY - The 8th Annual Language Conference hosted by the Utah National Guards 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguist), gathered military language professionals from multiple government agencies, for the opportunity to hear from national intelligence leaders. This conference hosted leadership from Utah, and other prominent national figures. Among them was Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach, Assistant Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, Maj. Gen. Lance A. Okamura, Deputy Commanding General for the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and keynote speaker , the Honorable Tusli Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence. Ms. Gabbard took the stage and addressed the importance of the human element in translation. She emphasized the impact that a single translator can have on a team through their unique perspective and life experiences; and highlighted the importance of delivering fast, accurate, and detailed information to enable informed decisions-making by leadership. “I have come here to tell you today that what you do matters and can have global effects,” she said. “Intelligence isn’t just word-for-word translation. It’s understanding the environment and conveying the meaning behind the words—and knowing why they matter.” Utah National Guard leadership hosts this event annually to build doctrine on the fight linguists undertake. This conference helps the 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguist) maintain their position as the Army’s foremost language authority. “Conferences like these help bring more depth and understanding into the operations. Conversations help sharpen the words used in the defense of our nation.” Said Maj. Matthew McPhee. “This is where strategic minds gather to set the stage on how linguists operate within global theaters.” Through collaboration and conversation at events like this, innovation happens. Adaptability and growth result from hard conversations and challenging questions. Leaving these conferences our linguists are more prepared and ready to respond whenever and wherever they are called.