39 DoWEA High Schools Recognized on 2025 AP Honor Roll

Alexandria, VA —The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose Advanced Placement (AP) programs are delivering strong academic outcomes for students while expanding access to advanced coursework. Schools earn this annual recognition based on criteria that demonstrate a commitment to college readiness, participation in AP coursework, and student success on AP exams.
“I am incredibly proud of our military-connected students and the dedicated efforts of our educators to prepare them for success in college and careers,” said DoWEA Director Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez. “Having 39 of our high schools recognized on the AP Honor Roll reflects the high achievement and commitment to excellence across DoWEA.”
The College Board recognizes schools at four levels—Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze—based on research-based indicators tied to college outcomes. Schools must meet all qualifying criteria using data from the most recent graduating class.
25 High Schools Recognized with Platinum Distinction (2025)
Platinum Criteria:
9 High Schools Recognized with Gold Distinction (2025)
Gold Criteria:
5 High Schools Recognized with Silver Distinction (2025)
Silver Criteria:
More information about the AP School Honor Roll is available at: https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/exam-administration-ordering-scores/scores/awards/school-districts-awards
The Department of War Education Activity plans, directs, coordinates, and manages prekindergarten through 12th-grade education programs for school-aged children of Department of War personnel worldwide. DoWEA schools are located in Europe, the Pacific, the Middle East, Cuba, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the continental United States. DoWEA also provides support to local education agencies throughout the United States that serve military-connected students.
Attribution Note: Jessica Tackaberry, Communications Operations Chief
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 10:46
|Story ID:
|557601
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39 DoWEA High Schools Recognized on 2025 AP Honor Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.