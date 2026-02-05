39 DoWEA High Schools Recognized on 2025 AP Honor Roll

Courtesy Photo | Proud Moment for Department of War Education Activity! 39 High Schools Earn 2025 AP School Honor Roll Recognition – 25 Platinum, 9 Gold, 5 Silver – Demonstrating Exceptional Commitment to Expanding Access and Driving Success in Advanced Placement for Our Military-Connected Students Worldwide. see less | View Image Page

Alexandria, VA —The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose Advanced Placement (AP) programs are delivering strong academic outcomes for students while expanding access to advanced coursework. Schools earn this annual recognition based on criteria that demonstrate a commitment to college readiness, participation in AP coursework, and student success on AP exams.

“I am incredibly proud of our military-connected students and the dedicated efforts of our educators to prepare them for success in college and careers,” said DoWEA Director Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez. “Having 39 of our high schools recognized on the AP Honor Roll reflects the high achievement and commitment to excellence across DoWEA.”

The College Board recognizes schools at four levels—Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze—based on research-based indicators tied to college outcomes. Schools must meet all qualifying criteria using data from the most recent graduating class.

25 High Schools Recognized with Platinum Distinction (2025)

AFNorth Middle/High School (Netherlands)

Alconbury Middle/High School (England)

Ansbach Middle/High School (Germany)

Aviano Middle/High School (Italy)

Bahrain Middle/High School (Bahrain)

Brussels Elementary/High School (Belgium)

Edgren Middle/High School (Japan)

Humphreys High School (Republic of Korea)

Kadena High School (Japan)

Kaiserslautern High School (Germany)

Kinnick High School (Japan)

Kubasaki High School (Japan)

Matthew C. Perry High School (Japan)

Naples Middle/High School (Italy)

Quantico Middle/High School (Virginia)

Ramey Unit School (Puerto Rico)

Ramstein High School (Germany)

SHAPE High School (Belgium)

Sigonella Middle/High School (Italy)

Spangdahlem High School (Germany)

Stuttgart High School (Germany)

Vicenza High School (Italy)

Vilseck High School (Germany)

Yokota High School (Japan)

Zama Middle/High School (Japan)

Platinum Criteria:

80% or more of the graduating cohort took at least one AP exam during high school.

50% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school.

15% or more of the graduating cohort took five or more AP exams during high school, with at least one taken in the 9th or 10th grade.

9 High Schools Recognized with Gold Distinction (2025)

Baumholder Middle/High School (Germany)

Daegu Middle/High School (Republic of Korea)

E.J. King High School (Japan)

Fort Knox High School (Kentucky)

Guam High School (Guam)

Hohenfels Middle/High School (Germany)

Lakenheath High School (England)

Osan Middle/High School (Republic of Korea)

Wiesbaden High School (Germany)

Gold Criteria:

65% or more of the graduating cohort took at least one AP exam during high school.

35% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school.

10% or more of the graduating cohort took five or more AP exams during high school, with at least one taken in the 9th or 10th grade.

5 High Schools Recognized with Silver Distinction (2025)

Ankara Elementary/High School (Turkey)

Antilles High School (Puerto Rico)

Fort Campbell High School (Kentucky)

Lejeune High School (North Carolina)

Rota Middle/High School (Spain)

Silver Criteria:

50% or more of the graduating cohort took at least one AP exam during high school.

30% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school.

5% or more of the graduating cohort took five or more AP exams during high school, with at least one taken in the 9th or 10th grade.

More information about the AP School Honor Roll is available at: https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/exam-administration-ordering-scores/scores/awards/school-districts-awards

The Department of War Education Activity plans, directs, coordinates, and manages prekindergarten through 12th-grade education programs for school-aged children of Department of War personnel worldwide. DoWEA schools are located in Europe, the Pacific, the Middle East, Cuba, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the continental United States. DoWEA also provides support to local education agencies throughout the United States that serve military-connected students.

