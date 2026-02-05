Photo By Senior Airman Olivia Sampson | Personnel from the 86th Force Support Squadron, Family Child Care coordinators and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Olivia Sampson | Personnel from the 86th Force Support Squadron, Family Child Care coordinators and children under the care of Maria Hamilton, center, an 86th FSS FCC provider, and Hamilton’s family, gather for a photo prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. The ceremony celebrated the opening of a new FCC home, increasing access to safe, flexible child care for military families while supporting mission readiness and quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson) see less | View Image Page

New child care home opens for military families in KMC

Leaders from the 86th Force Support Squadron celebrated the opening of a new Family Child Care home during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 4, expanding child care options for the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



The new FCC home, operated by child care provider Maria Hamilton, adds to the installation’s network of in-home child care programs designed to support families who need flexible and developmentally appropriate care in a home setting.



“The opening of this FCC home is significant because it expands access to high-quality child care for military families within our community,” said Marisol Miranda, 86th FSS Family Child Care coordinator. “FCC homes play a critical role by providing families with reliable, flexible and developmentally appropriate care in a nurturing home environment.”



FCC is an alternative to the Child Development Center and offers care in licensed homes operated by providers working under their own contracts with families. Providers operate on Ramstein and Vogelweh as well as in surrounding villages through affiliated programs.



Before opening her home, Hamilton completed all required background checks, documentation and inspections. She attended various orientations and training courses including CPR, first aid, child development, nutrition, child abuse detection and prevention and U.S. Air Force standards. Her home passed safety, fire and public health inspections to ensure it met FCC guidelines for quality care.



This milestone helps meet the growing demand for child care within the community and reflects the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to supporting military families. The addition also strengthens the FCC program by offering relationship-based care in a setting to help children learn, grow and thrive. The program now boasts a total of 16 FCC homes in the KMC.



“When families have dependable care, it reduces stress, minimizes work disruptions and strengthens overall unit readiness,” said Caitlyn Wash, 86th FSS community child care coordinator. “It also enhances quality of life by providing families with more child care options that support children’s development and promote positive early learning experiences.”



Opening the FCC home allows Hamilton to focus on individualized care while building strong relationships with children and families.



“My FCC home is not just a place for care, but a place where routines provide stability and children are supported in reaching important developmental milestones,” she said.



Individuals interested in becoming a Family Child Care provider can learn about licensing requirements, training, and home inspections by visiting the FCC office or online at[ https://dafchildandyouth.com/become-fcc-provider/](https://dafchildandyouth.com/become-fcc-provider/).