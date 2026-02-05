Investing in Osan: Pacific House Closure Reflects Infrastructure Modernization

Photo By Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster | The 51st Force Support Squadron hosts the last meal at the Pacific House Dining Facility closing ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 30, 2026. Built in 1958, the facility stands as a lasting symbol of Osan’s history and enduring support to Airmen across generations. The building’s closure marks the end of service for the Air Force’s oldest operational dining facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — The Pacific House Dining Facility, recognized as the Air Force’s oldest operational dining facility, will officially close its doors following decades of continuous service supporting Airmen, families, and mission partners at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 30, 2026.

Constructed in 1958, Pacific House has served generations of Airmen and remains a unique part of Air Force history. While other dining facilities across the service were built earlier, they are no longer operational. Through decades of change, renovations, and mission growth, Pacific House maintained continuous service, reinforcing Osan’s longstanding role as a cornerstone of readiness in the Pacific.

“Working at Pacific House for the past two years has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Senior Airmen Hillary Canlas, 51st Force Support Squadron storeroom manager. “As the oldest operational DFAC in the Air Force, it holds a lot of history and has served generations of Airmen, and being part of that legacy has been meaningful.”

The closure of Pacific House reflects a broader effort to invest in Osan Air Base and modernize infrastructure to meet today’s operational demands. Rather than signaling a reduction in capability, the transition represents a deliberate shift toward improved facilities, enhanced services, and long term sustainability for Team Osan.

“Pacific House has served Airmen well for decades, but as part of tour normalization, our goal is to optimize resources,” said Canlas. “Closing an aging facility allows us to invest more resources and manpower into the other dining facilities to better support Osan today and in the future.”

Osan’s dining mission continues through modern facilities such as the Gingko Tree Dining Facility, which opened in 2001 and was designed to support the evolving needs of a high tempo, forward deployed installation. Together, Osan’s dining facilities have historically supported one of the largest feeding operations in the Air Force, serving millions of meals in support of exercises, contingencies, and daily operations.

Throughout its history, Pacific House supported Airmen during critical moments, from large scale readiness exercises to humanitarian operations and contingency responses. Its legacy is deeply connected to the installation’s ability to project combat airpower and remain ready to Fight Tonight.

As Osan Air Base continues to modernize, leadership remains focused on strengthening Team Osan by investing in facilities and resources that best support the mission, the force, and the future. The closure of Pacific House marks the end of a historic chapter while reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to providing Airmen with reliable, modern support infrastructure aligned with readiness and operational excellence.