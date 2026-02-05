USS Dewey Visits Otaru

OTARU, Japan— Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105)

arrived in Otaru, Japan, Feb. 06, for a scheduled port visit.



The ship, forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, is part of 7th Fleet. The visit

underscores the long-standing alliance between the U.S. and Japan, a cornerstone of

peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.



“The Dewey crew is excited and humbled to visit the beautiful city of Otaru," said Cmdr.

Ivan Dobrev, commanding officer of Dewey. “This port visit is a vital opportunity to

build personal connections and strengthen our relationship. Every handshake and shared

experience reinforces the strong ties that are the foundation of the U.S.-Japan alliance.

We are honored to be guests in a city known for its incredible hospitality."



Crewed by approximately 300 sailors, the 9,580-ton USS Dewey is one of many Arleigh

Burke-class guided-missile destroyers comprising the backbone of the U.S. surface fleet.

At 155 meters long, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission

warships that can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis

management to sea control and power projection. It is capable of fighting air, surface, and

subsurface threats simultaneously.



Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the U.S. Navy's largest

forward-deployed DESRON and the principal surface force for the 7th Fleet. The 7th

Fleet is the largest of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed numbered fleets, routinely

operating with allies and partners.

