Tampa Soldier Wins Best Medic Competition

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Sgt. Matthew Winters, a Combat Medic Specialist at the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, was recently recognized as one of the best medics in the U.S. Army after winning first place at the 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026.

Born in Carrollton, Texas, and raised in Tampa, Florida, Winters frequently read books and watched movies about the military, which led to the development of his desire to join. “I’ve always enjoyed helping people and doing challenging things, and the military provides that for me on a daily basis.” Winters said.

Winters, and his partner Staff Sgt. Kolby Kapsner competed against 32 of the Army’s most elite medical teams across the global force. These teams endured 72 hours of continuous evaluations and medical simulations that tested their knowledge and physical capabilities as medical professionals. “I’m glad that we achieved getting first place, and bringing pride to our organization, to 7th ID, to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, and to the ‘Regulars,’” Winters said. “It’s something that makes us all look good, and I’m glad that I was able to do that.”

A few months prior to the competition, Winters and Kapsner went to their organization’s Holistic Health & Fitness (H2F) team and the Ghost Performance Center every day for their physical training. They also trained at 7ID’s Bayonet academy alongside infantrymen, where they focused on technical aspects such as weapons training and tactical drills. They were run through different scenarios centered on prolonged casualty assessment and treatment exercises.

“One of the new things that is coming into play in our job is the prolonged field care,” Winters said. “Which is something we really had to hone our skills on. We need to know what to do and how to keep a casualty alive if an evac isn’t coming until we can get them out of there.”

Prolonged field care refers to the medical field care delivered to individuals who have sustained injuries or illnesses in situations where evacuation to a medical facility is delayed or not possible. This was just one of several lanes in the competition with others including land navigation, obstacle courses, stress shoot, Tactical Combat Casualty Care lanes, water survival, and a 15-mile foot march.

“I’m 38 years old, and I’ve been through a lot of different situations, a lot of ups and downs and I’ve learned a lot about myself in that time,” Winters said. “But during the train up for this competition and during the competition, I’ve learned that age doesn’t really matter. I can do what these kids can do, I can keep up with them. My recovery might take a little more time, but I’ve learned I can do anything I put my mind to.”