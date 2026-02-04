Photo By Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leeford Campbell, 325th Operations Support Squadron radar,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leeford Campbell, 325th Operations Support Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems technician, inspects a localizer shelter of an instrument landing system at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 15, 2025.Localizer shelters are climate-controlled buildings located beyond the departure end of a runway. RAWS technicians install and maintain critical electronic systems for air traffic control, navigation and weather reporting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem) see less | View Image Page

RAWS Airmen: On the right wavelength

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.-- Long before a pilot takes to the sky, radar, airfield and weather systems technicians work to ensure proper communication channels remain fully functional and find ways to continuously improve them: enabling both the safety of aircrew and success of the mission.



The RAWS team's responsibilities cover a wide array of mission-critical equipment, such as the instrument landing system, precision approach radar and the base's tactical air navigation system beacon, which acts as a lighthouse, telling pilots the direction and location of the runway.



"RAWS is like the backbone of everything air traffic and weather related for the installation," said Senior Airman Jose Oller, 325th Operations Support Squadron RAWS technician. "We work on all the communication systems between air traffic controllers and the pilots."



Tyndall’s RAWS unit is currently undertaking several technological modernization projects as they switch out outdated copper wiring for modern fiber optics, an upgrade that enhances system reliability. They are also preparing to install a brand-new Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STAR G4) in the new radar approach control building, significantly boosting the capabilities of air traffic controllers.



Their work requires close coordination with numerous agencies, including the weather unit, air traffic control and even civilian airports in the region. This synergy is crucial, as the failure of a single system can have effects that ripple far beyond the base.



“We work with a multitude of different units…teamwork within the squadron is key to our constant readiness,” said Staff Sgt. Leeford Campbell, 325th OSS RAWS technician. “Even a 30-minute outage on our end could lead to two-hour layovers at civilian airports, grounding all aircraft within our airspace.”



The work of Tyndall's RAWS technicians directly supports the operational readiness of the installation’s airfield. Their projects to upgrade critical systems and daily maintenance of communications, radar and weather equipment are vital for providing unrivaled air combat power for America.