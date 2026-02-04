NNSY’s Newest Journey Level Leadership Participants Ready to Expand Their Horizons as Future Leaders of the Enterprise

Photo By Shelby West | Here are the NNSY/NRMD-KB representatives in the 2026 NAVSEA Journey Level Leadership (JLL) Program. From left to right, front to back: Code 228 Engineering Technician Derek Beamon, Code 105.2 Radiological Engineer Cheyenna Pike, Code 900Q Nuclear Assessment Improvement Coordinator Monica Vann, Code 293 Combat Systems Electronics Technician Larry Stafford, Code 133.2 Non-Nuclear Sub-Safe/Carrier Certification Branch Quality Assurance Specialist (Shipbuilding) David Leon, and Code 1101.1 Workforce Development Specialist Tarane J. Parker. Not pictured: Code 105.5KB Health Physicist Brian Martin see less | View Image Page

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) hosts their annual Leadership Development Continuum (LDC) for dedicated employees across the enterprise, providing opportunities for applicants to gain knowledge through unique experiences and develop into future leaders serving our Nation’s fleet. One such program is the Journey Level Leadership (JLL) program, a one-year initiative for high-performing civilian employees who have demonstrated progressive leadership experience and seek to expand their horizons. For 2026, there are seven employees representing Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) in the program, with six stationed at the shipyard as well as another stationed at Naval Regional Maintenance Department, Kings Bay (NRMD-KB).

The JLL program provides each participant with a one-year experience, catering a hybrid environment for learning built to expanding the horizons and leadership potential of each individual. With classroom instruction, networking opportunities, team building, a 90-day rotation, and a Capstone project pursuing an issue that aligns with the NAVSEA Campaign Plan – this experience not only builds up their toolbelt for future endeavors but also connects them directly to headquarters, the other shipyards, warfare centers, regional maintenance centers, and other areas across the enterprise that they may have never been linked to previously in their daily roles.

For NNSY, the six awarded this opportunity for 2026 from the main annex are Code 228 Engineering Technician Derek Beamon, Code 133.2 Non-Nuclear Sub-Safe/Carrier Certification Branch Quality Assurance Specialist (Shipbuilding) David Leon, Code 1101.1 Workforce Development Specialist Tarane J. Parker, Code 105.2 Radiological Engineer Cheyenna Pike, Code 293 Combat Systems Electronics Technician Larry Stafford, and Code 900Q Nuclear Assessment Improvement Coordinator Monica Vann.

Pike had previously participated in the NAVSEA Next Generation of Leadership (NextGen) Program in 2022 and decided to pursue other opportunities in the NAVSEA LDC to continue to harness her professional skills. “When I started the NextGen Program, I had no idea just how massive NAVSEA is, despite having been at NNSY for several years. It was eye-opening,” said Pike. “Programs like this open lanes that people may not otherwise know exist and give opportunities to those who wish to support the mission in a different way.”

Leon, similar to Pike’s path, had graduated from the NAVSEA NextGen Program in 2023. NextGen is considered the first tier of the NAVSEA LDC and he wanted to continue forward to the second tier – which is the JLL program. “People keep asking me, ‘what do you get when you graduate?’ My answer is nothing, just a plaque and the experience. I do not have a particular goal. I don’t like to act with rewards in mind, I act purely for self-improvement. JLL will consistently force me to take on new challenges and allow me to grow being comfortable with being uncomfortable. It allows me to explore what opportunities are out there.”

Beamon has been serving the federal government for more than 23 years and saw the JLL as a unique opportunity to expand his horizons further than ever before. “I wanted to broaden my perspective, connect with senior leaders, and explore new pathways for advancement,” he said. “When I received the announcement for the JLL, I felt compelled to apply. I felt deep gratitude to be selected. This moment reminded me that growth often comes when you step forward with courage, and it affirmed the value of investing in development.”

“My primary goal is to acquire comprehensive knowledge and refine my people and process skills to foster enhanced personnel development,” said Vann. She had initially been inquiring about the Executive Development Program at NNSY when she discovered the opportunity and decided to ‘shoot her shot’ and pursue the JLL. “I believe the insights gained from this opportunity will significantly increase my contributions to the NAVSEA organization.”

Stafford, who is the lead technician for the Ultra High Frequency Satellite Communications System for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Project, decided to apply to enhance his own leadership skills and gain a deeper understanding of the inner workings of NAVSEA. “These types of programs are important to allow the existing leadership to see the skillset and interests of the new generation of personnel that are working in the various locations within NAVSEA,” he said. “They allow the new personnel an opportunity to see other areas that might interest them in their future endeavors and may entice them to stay and grow within NAVSEA.”

Parker’s role at NNSY is all about supporting the development, readiness, and sustainment of the workforce through strategic planning, coordination, and execution of workforce initiatives. He saw the JLL as an opportunity to help develop himself for the future. “I want to expand my enterprise-level perspective and strengthen my ability to lead strategically across organizational boundaries within NAVSEA,” he said. “I aim to apply advanced leadership frameworks, systems thinking, and data-informed decision-making to real-world challenges through rotational assignments, applied projects, and mentoring relationships. These experiences will help me translate leadership theory into practical solutions that enhance workforce development, organizational performance, and mission readiness.”

Code 105.5KB Health Physicist Brian Martin stationed at NRMD-KB also received this honor. “This program is an opportunity to network with other managers at different NAVSEA facilities so I can explore the different avenues that are available for advancement,” said Martin. “I want to meet people and see what the different factions are for the organization beyond the maintenance and operational aspect – which is what I’m more familiar with. I want to see what else is out there.”

Together this team of individuals bring their own expertise and talents to the stage, all eager to learn and excel in the JLL. The program aims to strengthen and develop each person’s personal leadership abilities in project management, problem and conflict resolution, team building, team management, and virtual communication skills. The NNSY/NRMD-KB representatives have already kickstarted this adventure and are excited for what the future holds for them in this journey.

Stay tuned to upcoming Service to the Fleet editions where we’ll highlight each of the NNSY/NRMD-KB representatives taking on the JLL program and hear their thoughts and goals as they press forward. To learn more about the JLL program and to stay up-to-date with future announcements for application, please visit https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA_JLL.