Hurry confirmed to serve as AFMC commander

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The President nominated, and the Senate confirmed, Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry to the position of Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, effective Jan. 30. Hurry has served as the AFMC Deputy Commander since January 2024 and took on the role of Interim AFMC Commander in July 2025 following the retirement of Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson.

As commander, Hurry will oversee the installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, life cycle management, and sustainment of virtually every major Air Force weapon system. AFMC employs approximately 89,000 people and manages $81 billion of budget authority annually.

Hurry graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1991 and earned a Master of Science in Logistics Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and a Masters of Arts, National Security and Strategic Studies, from the Naval War College. She has more than 30 years of experience in logistics, maintenance and operational leadership roles in both stateside and overseas assignments. Hurry served in joint assignments at U.S. Transportation Command and the Defense Logistics Agency, and she was a Secretary of Defense Corporate Fellow assigned to Caterpillar Inc.

Prior to arriving at AFMC, Hurry served as the Director of Logistics at Headquarters U.S. Air Force in the Pentagon.

A new AFMC Deputy Commander has not yet been named.