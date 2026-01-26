MCRC, ASCA honor School Counselors of the Year

Photo By Greg Gilliam | Col. Anton Semelroth, Director of Marketing and Communication, Marine Corps Recruiting Command and Danielle Crankfield (center left), the 2026 American School Counselor Association’s School Counselor of the Year from Crofton High School in Gambrills, Md., pose for a picture with the ASCA’s 2026 SCOY finalists Jan 29, 2026, in Washington. (from left) Lydia Thu Kim Larimore, Neabsco Elementary School, Woodbridge, Va.; Annie Goldberg, ACSC, Broadview Middle School, Burlington, N.C.; Summer Royale Whittington, Ernest Gallet Elementary School, Youngsville, La.; and Leka Anitema, Maui High School, Kahului, Hawaii. see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Recruiting Command joined with the American School Counselors Association to honor the organization’s 2026 School Counselors of the Year Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington.

The breakfast event was presented by the Marine Corps and honored each states’ counselors who significantly impact their students’ academic achievement, development and achievements after graduation.

“I see many parallels between what I do as a leader in the Marine Corps and what you do as counselors in our schools,” said Col. Anton Semelroth, Director of Marketing and Communication, MCRC, to the crowd of 50 states awardees and supporters. “We both demand commitment, resilience, and courage from ourselves and those we serve – that fighting spirit. You aren't fighting for your own success; you are fighting for your students.”

This event is part of an annual partnership with ASCA and MCRC. The partnership along with other events in MCRC’s National Partnership portfolio seeks to develop lasting relationships with administrators, educators, coaches and others supporting the growth and development of youth. Through these relationships, we increase brand awareness and create advocacy for Marine Corps opportunities by expanding the pool of committed influencers who will support the recruiting force.

“On behalf of your past, present, and future students who may never find the time or words, thank you for the investment you have made or will make in them, thank you for preparing the next generation for the opportunities and challenges ahead,” Semelroth said in closing. “For me, this nation and our children are always worth fighting for.”

ASCA supports 40,000 school counselors by advancing their image and influence through advocacy, leadership, collaboration, and systemic change. The organization provides professional development, resources, and research to promote student success at school, home, and beyond.

The command will be in partnership with ASCA during their annual convention in July in New Orleans.