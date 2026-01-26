Navy Updates Enlisted Advancement Manual: What Sailors Need to Know

ARLINGTON, Va. — Sailors competing for advancement will see changes to how the Navy manages promotions with the release of BUPERS Instruction 1430.16H, the newly revised Advancement Manual for Enlisted Personnel of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserve, published Jan. 21.

The instruction replaces all previous versions and interim NAVADMIN guidance, consolidating enlisted advancement policy into a single, authoritative reference. The update affects all Active and Reserve Sailors, with several changes directly impacting Sailors in paygrades E-6 and below. The revised manual standardizes advancement programs, clarifies eligibility requirements and expands the Navy’s shift toward opportunity-based and billet-driven advancement.

Automatic advancement updated for junior Sailors One of the most immediate changes affects automatic advancement to E-2 through E-4. The manual replaces Time in Rate (TIR) with minimum Time in Service (TIS) as the eligibility requirement. The change simplifies advancement timelines, increases consistency across accession sources and provides Sailors with a clearer path to their next paygrade.

Leadership development required across paygrades The updated instruction formally incorporates Navy Enlisted Leadership Development (ELD) course completion requirements for all enlisted paygrades. Leadership training is now a standardized component of advancement eligibility, reinforcing the Navy’s emphasis on leader development early in a Sailor’s career.

Performance calculations updated for E-6 Sailors For Sailors competing for advancement to E-7, the manual updates how performance is calculated by incorporating the reporting senior’s cumulative average (RSCA) into performance mark average (PMA) calculations. The change places greater emphasis on sustained performance over time and standardizes how evaluations are factored into advancement competitiveness.

Billet-Based Advancement codified BUPERSINST 1430.16H establishes Billet-Based Advancement (BBA) as the primary reference for billet-driven promotions. As of 2026, nearly all active-duty E-6 ratings are included in BBA, with 14 ratings fully integrated from E-5 through E-9. Under BBA, Sailors compete for advancement by applying to specific billets, aligning experience, qualifications and paygrade with fleet requirements while giving Sailors greater visibility and control over their career paths.

Advancement programs consolidated The manual fully rewrites and codifies policies for several advancement programs previously governed by multiple NAVADMINs, including:

Advancement-to-Position (A2P): Sailors compete for a specific billet and advance upon reporting

Command Advance-to-Position (CA2P): Sailors advance into a vacant billet within the same geographic area

Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP): Remains a separate program, with updated and standardized policy guidance. Currently, MAP is only available to E-4.

All programs are now contained within the advancement manual, reducing reliance on outdated or fragmented guidance.

What Sailors should do Sailors are encouraged to review BUPERSINST 1430.16H in its entirety and consult with command career counselors to understand how the changes apply to their rating and career path. Sailors should not rely on previous versions of the instruction or interim NAVADMINs. The full instruction and additional resources are available through the MyNavyHR Navy Advancement Center.