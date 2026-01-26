Forged on the Pitch: III MIG Marine forms lasting bonds during U.S. – Japan Rugby tournament

Photo By Lance Cpl. John Haubeil | U.S. service members, students with Ryukyu University School of Medicine Rugby Football Club and volunteers pose for a group photo during the Turkey Bowl at Yomitan Village, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The Turkey Bowl was a service-wide rugby game hosted by the Camp Hansen Rugby Club, featuring participants from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Ryukyu University School of Medicine Rugby Football Club. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. John-Paul Haubeil) see less | View Image Page

YOMITAN, Okinawa, Japan - U.S. Marines more than anyone else understand how sweat\, hard work and competition often forge strong bonds and lasting friendships. On November 15\, 2025\, rugby teams from across Okinawa exemplified this spirit when the Camp Hansen Rugby Club hosted the Turkey Bowl rugby tournament in Yomitan\, Okinawa.

Rugby clubs from the Okinawa Armed Forces Rugby Union and the Ryukyu University School of Medicine rugby club all competed in the tournament, connecting service members, U.S. civilians, and Okinawans through the spirit of competition.

“Playing in the tournament and playing with the club means you encounter individuals you wouldn’t usually encounter.”, said Gunnery Sergeant Andrew Ogletree, an information operations specialist with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group., The Camp Hansen team regularly competes with other armed forces clubs, Okinawan teams, and even international players. “You realize we’re all more alike that we like to admit. The things we like, they like as well. It’s great to see the humanism between everyone.”

Ogletree has been playing with the Camp Hansen Rugby Team since October of 2023. While he initially joined to stay active and start a new hobby, he quickly realized playing with the team developed him as a person and professional. “Just like you would in the Marine Corps or any military branch, [rugby] is a testament to leadership on and off the pitch.”, stated the 32-year-old native of Georgia. “The same way you would lead and train Marines, you would do it on a rugby pitch. Ogletree emphasized the variety or ages, experience, and even rank with the team being comprised of service members from the most senior ranks all the way to the most entry level. “We all have different experiences. Nonetheless, just like we do in day-to-day life, we all have to come together to accomplish a certain goal. For us, it’s winning the rugby tournament.”

The turkey bowl brought together Okinawans and service members, all with a shared interest and common goal, fostering an environment of mutual respect and appreciation, even during fierce competition. “They’ve mastered a lot of their techniques, and you can tell they are professional in all aspects of the way they approach the pitch. Seeing that from our standpoint, it just makes us want to hold the same level of professionalism.”, said Ogletree as he recounted his experience playing the Ryukyu University team during the tournament. “We also don’t forget who we’re representing and how we look. I think the thing that they might learn a little from us is our never quit mentality. When we’re playing, they bring out the best in us, but we also bring out the best in them.”

The Camp Hansen team ended up taking first place in the tournament. While their grit, hard work, and determination were instrumental to their success, Ogletree also attributed their win to the team cohesion they built off the field. “Recently, we did a volunteer event where our rugby team was teaching skills to one of the Okinawa youth rugby teams. Anytime we can go out and showcase the professionalism and maturity of the rugby community, we are always looking to get after that.”, stated Ogletree. “It brings us together as a team, but it also brings us together with the Okinawan community that we are part of everyday.”

Gunnery Sergeant Ogletree is one of the many Marines within III MIG who actively serve and build lasting relationships with their fellow Marines, other service members, and the communities in which they live and work every day. Although the victory him and his team earned is sweet, the camaraderie and long-lasting friendships that were forged on the pitch make it that much sweeter.