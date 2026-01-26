Photo By Zachary Wright | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making the filing season less taxing for military shoppers by working with H&R Block to provide tax preparation services at a 10% discount at select locations worldwide. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making tax season easy for military shoppers, teaming with https://flic.kr/p/2rTSad6 to authorized shoppers at a 10% discount at select locations worldwide.

In addition to the discount, H&R Block at the Exchange offers: · A free second-look tax review program, where H&R Block reviews the previous returns to determine whether filers are entitled to additional money that was not claimed. · 100% accuracy guarantee in the event of an audit. · In the event of an error, H&R Block will pay penalty and interest at no additional cost to the filer.

“Tax filing season can be stressful, but the Exchange is committed to making life a little easier for Warfighters and their families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “By working with H&R Block, the Exchange is ensuring military shoppers can count on expert guidance during tax filing season.”

The discount at Exchange H&R Block locations is available to https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/veterans, including https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/dodcacbenefits. Military shoppers can visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/hr-block-tax-services-at-the-exchange-locations-and-support/ to locate their nearest H&R Block office. The 10% discount is valid until March 19, 2026.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billionin earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

