Engineering Excellence Behind Naval Might: NAVFAC EURAFCENT Names Top Military and Civilian Engineers

A civilian electrical engineer who modernized critical power grids and a military officer who slashed infrastructure repair times have been named top engineers of the year for the U.S. Navy in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) has named Douglas C. Bussard its 2026 Civilian Engineer of the Year and Lt. Cmdr. Jason T. McGee its 2026 Military Engineer of the Year.

The Engineer of the Year program recognizes NAVFAC engineers for excellence in technical expertise, leadership, and innovation.

“Jason and Doug are the very foundation of our success, turning strategic needs into operational reality. Their work is the critical link between a plan on paper and a mission-ready platform for the Fleet,” said Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “Whether it's accelerating project timelines to get capabilities to the warfighter faster, or redesigning a power grid to guarantee uninterrupted energy, their technical leadership directly enables our ability to project power.”

As the command’s electrical engineering technical discipline coordinator, Bussard provides critical support for 56 projects valued at more than $580 million. He has been instrumental in modernizing infrastructure and enhancing energy resilience, solving complex challenges, such as redesigning a microgrid at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, and enabling the safe execution of rarely authorized energized electrical work at NSA Naples, Italy.

“Due to his ability to adapt his breadth of electrical engineering technical capabilities to unique military infrastructure abroad, Doug has earned respect and trust across the entire region,” said Naomi Jordan, chief engineer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “This particularly important in the world of electrical engineering, where safety is central to every operation.”

Jordan added, “It’s one thing for us to value his commitment, but it’s another for the commands he supports to routinely acknowledge his work as crucial to their success.”

Bussard,a native of Silverdale Wash. and graduate of Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, began his career with the Navy in 1995 with the Public Works Department at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Wash. He previously worked for Seattle City Light, where he maintained large hydroelectric generators.

“You have to be able to listen. People can’t tell you what they need if you don’t truly listen,” said Bussard. “In engineering, the team is exponentially stronger than the individual. Simply, I am not successful without them.”

Working in a command that spans multiple countries with different languages and building codes presents unique hurdles. “If you are not willing to listen and learn this is not the place for you,” said Bussard. “However, if you have those qualities, this place will change your life forever and for the better.”

Humbled by the recognition, Bussard said his focus remains on the work and his colleagues.

“I don’t come to work to be ‘Engineer of the Year.’ I do it because I feel I can make some things and some people better,” said Bussard. “When I can accomplish that, that’s what keeps me coming to work.”

As the resident officer in charge of construction at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, McGee manages a $421 million portfolio of 55 construction projects, and his leadership is credited with dramatically accelerating capabilities for the warfighter.

“What Jason does so effectively is translate construction management into operational readiness,” said Jason Mathis, deputy operations officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “Taking a critical repair that could cripple a facility for months and completing it in 14 days isn't just an impressive statistic—it's a direct contribution to the warfighter's ability to execute their mission without delay.”

Mathis added, “He has an innovative mindset that sees challenges not as roadblocks, but as opportunities to deliver results faster and safer than before.”

McGee, a native of Big Rock, Tenn., was commissioned an ensign in 2013. He initially served as a submarine officer before transferring to the Civil Engineer Corps. His career includes an operational tour with the Seabees and shore assignments at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee at Martin and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida.

“Each position that I've held working with NAVFAC continues to refine my engineering and leadership competencies,” said McGee. “From infrastructure management to planning, design, construction, and contracting, each task is an opportunity for growth, and I love what I do.”

Upon learning of the award, McGee was “ecstatic and grateful,” but quickly credited his team. “I'm so proud of my ROICC Sigonella team. Their professionalism, competencies, and resiliency never cease to amaze me,” said McGee. “This accomplishment belongs to you.”

Reflecting on the command's strategic purpose, Olsen explained how the work of these engineers makes his mission tangible.

"When I meet with key leaders, I tell them we deliver the engineering and construction that enables Fleet lethality. But those aren't just words; they are a promise we keep because of people like Jason and Doug,” said Olsen. “When you see Jason deliver a critical facility in record time, that's what enabling the warfighter looks like in practice. When Doug reengineers a power grid to guarantee resilience, that is the very definition of ensuring power projection. They don't just support our mission; they personify it."

