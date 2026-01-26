$11.25M BOS Contract Modification Awarded for NSF Redzikowo, Poland

Photo By Ashleigh Whitney | Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System Poland at Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) awarded a $11.25 million modification to previously-awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Jan. 27, 2026 to Vectrus Systems LLC, for Base Operations Support (BOS) services aboard Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo, Poland.

The contract modification provides an additional 12 months of BOS services under the basic contract and brings the total cumulative face value to $22,852,729.

“BOS contracts are indispensable to the success of military operations,” said Juan Jimenez-Arocho, NAVFAC EURAFCENT director of Public Works. “These contracts provide the essential services needed to keep operations running smoothly, including utility management, facility repairs, and transportation support.”

BOS provides the resources to operate the bases, installations, camps, posts, and stations of the Military Departments and the Defense Health Program. These resources sustain mission capability, ensure quality of life, enhance workforce productivity, and fund personnel and infrastructure support.

Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.

BOS services to be performed, but is not limited to all management and administration; fire and emergency services; materials and supply services; galley; unaccompanied housing; facility management and investment; custodial; pest control; integrated solid waste management; grounds maintenance and landscaping; pavement clearance; utility management; transportation services and environmental services to provide base operation support services.

The base contract was awarded on Sept. 26, 2024, to Vectrus Systems LLC, as a result of full and open competition using best-value source selection procedures.

This 12-month option period will be executed from Feb. 1, 2026, to Jan. 31, 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at NSF Redzikowo.

The Department of War contract announcement can be read at https://www.war.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/4391076/contracts-for-jan-27-2026/

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central commands to enable Fleet and joint force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum.

For updates or coverage opportunities, email mailto:NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil