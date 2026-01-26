Fort Buchanan leadership highlights transparency, teamwork during town hall

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Soldiers, Army Civilians, and community members gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club Jan. 23 for an installation town hall focused on communication, collaboration, and trust. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico— Soldiers, Army Civilians, and community members gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club Jan. 23 for an installation town hall focused on communication, collaboration, and trust.

Hosted by Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman Gándara, installation command sergeant major, the event provided updates on ongoing and upcoming actions across the installation and reinforced leadership’s commitment to transparency.

“This town hall showcases with actions how we build trust with transparency and collaboration. These are not empty words; they represent how we do things at Fort Buchanan and why we are able to accomplish our very important mission,” said Samples.

Samples emphasized the importance of the workforce in supporting readiness across Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

“Every member of the Fort Buchanan team contributes to our mission success. Thanks to you, we are able to enable the readiness of the warfighters in a time when everyone is looking at the Caribbean,” said Samples.

The town hall also included employee recognition awards highlighting the professionalism and dedication of Soldiers and Civilians assigned to the Army’s home in the Caribbean.

Installation town halls are held regularly to strengthen communication and engagement with Service Members, Families, and stakeholders in support of Fort Buchanan’s mission.

Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enable readiness and facilitate the deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.