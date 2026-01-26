(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gaining Altitude: January 2026 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Senior Airman:

    Isaac Brown

    Benjamin Callaway

    Alyce Cooper

    Clifton Hardy

    Coley Spivey

    To Staff Sgt.:

    Logan Clements

    Heather Davis

    Sheila Njikeng

    Shedarius Square

    Matthew Stivers

    Titeana Wright

    To Tech. Sgt.:

    Brianna Clay

    Jamieroquai Cooper

    Thalia Sutherland

    To Master Sgt.:

    Vanessa Senegar

    To Senior Master Sgt.:

    Erica DeRamus-Smith

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Gaining Altitude
    promotions

