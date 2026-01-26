Gaining Altitude: January 2026 Promotions

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Senior Airman:
Isaac Brown
Benjamin Callaway
Alyce Cooper
Clifton Hardy
Coley Spivey
To Staff Sgt.:
Logan Clements
Heather Davis
Sheila Njikeng
Shedarius Square
Matthew Stivers
Titeana Wright
To Tech. Sgt.:
Brianna Clay
Jamieroquai Cooper
Thalia Sutherland
To Master Sgt.:
Vanessa Senegar
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Erica DeRamus-Smith
