    AFCEC NDR marks major construction milestones in 2025

    The Rebuilders: A Look at the AFCEC NDR Division’s Construction Milestones

    The Air Force Civil Engineer Center's Natural Disaster Recovery Division is building

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Story by christine walker 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    AFCEC NDR marks major construction milestones in 2025

    The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Natural Disaster Recovery Division is building on the momentum of a successful 2025, where it achieved significant milestones, managing over 60 military construction projects at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; and Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

    Across the three bases, 33 percent of the construction work is complete, 63 percent is ongoing, and four percent is ready for advertisement.

    “The opening of the Tyndall and Airey Gates kicked off 2025 with a strong start and the turnover of the new lodging facility to the base one year later on Jan. 14, 2026, caps off a successful year of delivering quality projects to the Air Force,” said Col. Rob Bartlow, AFCEC NDR Division Chief.

    Category 5 Hurricane Michael heavily damaged Tyndall in 2018. The rebuild includes 44 new military construction projects, four operation and maintenance-funded projects, and nearly 260 facility sustainment, restoration, and modernization projects.

    Other MILCON facilities accepted in 2025 include:

    • Emergency Operations Center
    • 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group Subscale Drone facility
    • Refueler Vehicle Maintenance facility
    • Dormitory complex
    • Marina/restaurant
    • Ball fields and swimming pool complex

    In 2026, the base anticipates the completion of the Community Commons facilities and the new Tyndall Chapel. Progress continues on flightline facilities, utility infrastructure, and miles of new roads and sidewalks designed to improve security, safety, and traffic flow.

    Meanwhile, at Offutt, rebuilding efforts following the 2019 flood includes 11 military construction projects and 19 facilities. Projects completed in 2025 brought the base's reconstruction past the two-thirds point.

    “With Offutt’s reconstruction almost complete, we’re restoring far more than infrastructure, we’re restoring capability,” said Lt. Col. Joel Hearn, NDR Offutt Branch Chief. “This base is central to the Air Force’s global mission, and its recovery strengthens our nation’s security.”

    A significant 2025 accomplishment was the completion of the Security Forces Campus.

    “The Security Forces Campus suffered some of the worst damage from the flood,” said Don Fucik, NDR Offutt Flood Recovery Program Manager. “The completion of this campus will offer the 55th Security Forces Squadron three separate facilities totaling more than 100,000 square feet, comprised of an operations control center, combat arms training, and maintenance facility, military working dog facility and mobility and logistics storge area.”

    Offutt’s list of 2025 completed projects include:

    • Logistics Readiness Squadron Campus
    • Security Forces Squadron Campus
    • Non- Kinetics Operations Parking Lot
    • NKO Operations Support Squadron and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training facility
    • Flightline Campus

    While work continues at Tyndall and Offutt, construction to support mission requirements is also progressing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, with three new facilities underway to support F-22 operations. Together, the projects demonstrate the division's commitment to delivering resilient infrastructure to support Airmen, their families and the Air Force mission.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 11:28
    Story ID: 556869
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
