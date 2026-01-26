AFCEC NDR marks major construction milestones in 2025

Photo By christine walker | The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Natural Disaster Recovery Division is building on the momentum of a successful 2025, where it achieved significant milestones, managing over 60 military construction projects at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; and Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. At Offutt, rebuilding efforts following the 2019 flood include 11 military construction projects and 19 facilities. Projects completed in 2025, including the Security Forces Squadron Campus Firing Range shown here, brought the base's reconstruction past the two-thirds point. (U. S. Air Force Photo by Don Fucik) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Natural Disaster Recovery Division is building on the momentum of a successful 2025, where it achieved significant milestones, managing over 60 military construction projects at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; and Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

Across the three bases, 33 percent of the construction work is complete, 63 percent is ongoing, and four percent is ready for advertisement.

“The opening of the Tyndall and Airey Gates kicked off 2025 with a strong start and the turnover of the new lodging facility to the base one year later on Jan. 14, 2026, caps off a successful year of delivering quality projects to the Air Force,” said Col. Rob Bartlow, AFCEC NDR Division Chief.

Category 5 Hurricane Michael heavily damaged Tyndall in 2018. The rebuild includes 44 new military construction projects, four operation and maintenance-funded projects, and nearly 260 facility sustainment, restoration, and modernization projects.

Other MILCON facilities accepted in 2025 include:

Emergency Operations Center

53rd Weapons Evaluation Group Subscale Drone facility

Refueler Vehicle Maintenance facility

Dormitory complex

Marina/restaurant

Ball fields and swimming pool complex

In 2026, the base anticipates the completion of the Community Commons facilities and the new Tyndall Chapel. Progress continues on flightline facilities, utility infrastructure, and miles of new roads and sidewalks designed to improve security, safety, and traffic flow.

Meanwhile, at Offutt, rebuilding efforts following the 2019 flood includes 11 military construction projects and 19 facilities. Projects completed in 2025 brought the base's reconstruction past the two-thirds point.

“With Offutt’s reconstruction almost complete, we’re restoring far more than infrastructure, we’re restoring capability,” said Lt. Col. Joel Hearn, NDR Offutt Branch Chief. “This base is central to the Air Force’s global mission, and its recovery strengthens our nation’s security.”

A significant 2025 accomplishment was the completion of the Security Forces Campus.

“The Security Forces Campus suffered some of the worst damage from the flood,” said Don Fucik, NDR Offutt Flood Recovery Program Manager. “The completion of this campus will offer the 55th Security Forces Squadron three separate facilities totaling more than 100,000 square feet, comprised of an operations control center, combat arms training, and maintenance facility, military working dog facility and mobility and logistics storge area.”

Offutt’s list of 2025 completed projects include:

Logistics Readiness Squadron Campus

Security Forces Squadron Campus

Non- Kinetics Operations Parking Lot

NKO Operations Support Squadron and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training facility

Flightline Campus

While work continues at Tyndall and Offutt, construction to support mission requirements is also progressing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, with three new facilities underway to support F-22 operations. Together, the projects demonstrate the division's commitment to delivering resilient infrastructure to support Airmen, their families and the Air Force mission.