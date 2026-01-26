Houston Native Serves Navy Reserve Community

Courtesy Photo | EL PASO, Tx. (Jan. 13, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cindy Le, assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) El Paso, poses for a photo, January 13, 2026. NRC El Paso operates under Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command (REDCOM) Fort Worth. REDCOM Fort Worth ensures the best possible state of mobilization readiness for its 7,200 personnel and equipment across 18 Navy Reserve Centers in seven states, delivering those personnel to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces when needed. (U.S. Navy Photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Adriana Gomez Alea) see less | View Image Page

HOUSTON — Growing up in Houston, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cindy Le knew she wanted more structure and direction in her life. After working multiple jobs and attending college, Le found herself feeling stagnant. In 2020, she made the decision to join the Navy in search of the discipline and purpose she felt was missing.

Today, Le is assigned to the medical department at Navy Reserve Center El Paso, where she plays a critical role in supporting the readiness of Navy reservists.

“I am a Hospital Corpsman that administratively and clinically supports the reserves,” said Le. “I work with several different departments that deal with the mobilization of reservists. It is my role as a medical department rep to make sure they are fit to do the job they’re assigned to. Each reservist mobilizing is someone’s loved one.”

Le’s work directly contributes to mission readiness and success across the Navy Reserve force.

“The Navy Reserve remains agile, lethal, and indispensable to the Navy Total Force, ready for missions across the globe in both steady state and conflict,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations. “The Navy Reserve capitalizes on both essential civilian skillsets and the extensive training that we’ve previously invested in our Sailors during their active-duty service. This combination provides the strategic depth necessary for our Navy to maintain a competitive edge in this era of strategic competition.”

Before joining the Navy, Le worked a variety of unconventional jobs that she says helped shape her into the Sailor she is today.

“Working odd jobs with different groups of people at different stages of life taught me to be adaptable and resilient,” she said. “Not everyone has the same work ethic or thinks the same way, so you have to be a sponge and absorb what you can.”

That adaptability and resilience translated directly into her Navy career and contributed to her proudest professional achievement: being selected as the Regional Training and Administration of the Reserves (TAR) Junior Sailor of the Year.

Behind her success, Le credits a strong support system that has stood by her throughout her journey.

“I want to thank my husband and my family for their everyday support leading up to [now],” she said.

From her early days in Houston searching for direction to her current role ensuring the health and readiness of Navy reservists, Le exemplifies dedication, adaptability, and service. Through her commitment to caring for Sailors and their families, Le continues to make a lasting impact on the Navy Reserve mission, proving that structure, purpose, and support can transform both a career and a life.