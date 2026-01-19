A legacy of friendship: Korean Good Neighbors provide warm welcome to Camp Casey Soldiers

Photo By Sgt. Charles Leitner | Seventeen U.S. Soldiers stationed on U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey attended the National Symphony Orchestra at the Uijeongbu Arts Center in Uijeongbu, Jan. 23, 2026. The group signed up for the trip through the installation's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program. Tickets were donated courtesy of Good Neighbor in Uijeongbu (GNU). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner) see less | View Image Page

UIJEONGBU, South Korea — Seventeen Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey and 210th Field Artillery Brigade were treated to a ninety-minute classical musical performance of entrancing sounds performed by the National Symphony Orchestra at the Uijeongbu Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 23.

The trip was free and at no cost to participants, courtesy of the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office (CRO) and Good Neighbor in Uijeongbu (GNU). GNU is a member of the installation’s Good Neighbor Program (GNP) and part of the larger U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) initiative, which aims to promote cross-cultural understanding, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and enhance the Quality of Life (QoL) of U.S. military service members stationed in the area.

The experience provided attendees with an opportunity to enjoy a night out in town in formal attire. Everything about the night’s festivities was custom curated by a team of local national garrison employees and members of GNU to ensure everyone had a great time and were safe and accounted for.

Returning to Korea for the second time in his career, Command Sgt. Maj. Donny Thornton, USAG Yongsan-Casey's senior enlisted advisor, is on a mission to enrich the Soldier experience. He joined the event to personally discover the unique cultural opportunities available and to inspire his troops to make the most of their overseas tour.

“For Soldiers who are new to Korea or at their first duty station, my advice is simple – get out and experience the country,” said Thornton. “Take advantage of BOSS events and MWR programs. They are excellent getaways to travel, culture, and connection. Learn how to use the metro system and don’t be afraid to explore. Korea has an incredible mix of history, culture, food, and modern life, and the more you engage with it, the more meaningful your time here will be. Your tour will go by quickly, and the experiences you create outside of work are what you’ll remember long after you PCS.”

The current president of GNU, Kim Han Ju, continues his family’s legacy of selfless service and support for U.S. troops in the area, which was started by his late father, Kim Yong Kon. Yong Kon personally experienced the impacts of the Korean War and developed a deep appreciation for the U.S.-ROK alliance, settling in Uijeongbu after the armistice. He served as a Good Neighbor from 1978 to 2001 and often invited U.S. Soldiers to his home during holiday seasons to enjoy traditional Korean comfort foods and help them cope with homesickness.

The elder Kim was so well-known and beloved within the community, a monument was erected in his honor on the Camp Red Cloud Golf Course in Uijeongbu when he retired. His son, Han Ju, hosted an annual invitational golf tournament and dinner to honor his legacy until Camp Red Cloud was formally deactivated in 2018.

The monument bears an inscription that reads, ‘A great friend of U.S. Forces Korea. We will never forget your lifelong dedication to the defense of freedom and the promotion of friendship between Korea and the United States.’

Han Ju re-energized the relationship between GNU and USAG Yongsan-Casey in 2022, following the world’s return to normalcy after the covid-19 pandemic, hosting dozens of events with a heightened focus on arts and entertainment. In recent years, Uijeongbu has become known for its growing art scene with many one-of-a-kind sights and attractions.

For instance, the Uijeongbu Art Library is Korea’s first art-specialized library that combines a library with an art museum. The location features a large art book collection and beautiful aesthetic design. The third floor has an open studio and multipurpose hall, intended for artists and hosting cultural events. The location has even attracted major celebrities like the South Korean K-pop group BTS’s Rap Monster, Kim Namjoon.

“I hope that through these events, service members feel welcomed and valued – not only by GNU, but by many supportive organizations in Korea,” said Han Ju. “This sense of appreciation can give them pride and fulfillment in their service in Korea. Through exchanges with members, they can also develop a stronger sense of pride in being on the front line of defending freedom and democracy while helping maintain a strong U.S.-ROK alliance.”

GNU now focuses on providing culturally immersive experiences to newly arrived Soldiers and civilians in the area via the USAG Y-C CRO and other installation organizations like the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program. Since 2022, GNU has supported over two dozen trips to local festivals, operas, musicals, philharmonic orchestras and more.

“Overall, Friday’s orchestra event at the Uijeongbu Arts Center was outstanding,” said Thornton. “The symphony was a must-see experience, especially for anyone who hasn’t attended a performance like that before. It was a great reminder of the cultural depth and opportunities available here in Korea, and events like this truly add to the Quality of Life of our Soldiers and families.”

This tour is just one example of the custom-curated and free adventures available to help Soldiers and their families connect with South Korean culture, build friendships, and enhance their QoL while stationed overseas. Yongsan-Casey currently works with eight different local community groups and numerous municipalities to bring culturally immersive and rewarding opportunities like this to the community.

In 2025, the USAG Y-C CRO organized and supported 38 such events to enrich the lives of everyone in Areas I and II. From the DMZ to Seoul, participants were able to enjoy military history tours, cooking classes, South Korean baseball games, musicals, concerts, shopping experiences, and more. These experiences not only help make Korea feel like home, but they also help Soldiers relax and unwind so they can focus on their warfighting mission with renewed vigor.