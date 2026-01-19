Baker succeeds Phlegar as Alaska state command sergeant major

Photo By Maj. David Bedard | Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar takes the Alaska Army National Guard colors from 1st Sgt. John Wimberly during a Jan. 25, 2026, change-of-responsibility ceremony at JBER, before handing the flag to Col. Aaron Kelsey, AKARNG Land component commander, signifying Phlegar’s successful completion of duty as the AKARNG state command sergeant major. Phlegar assumed duties as the command senior enlisted leader of the Alaska National Guard and now serves as the primary advisor to adjutant general Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe over both Alaska Army and Air National Guard enlisted Soldiers and Airmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Baker succeeded Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar as the Alaska Army National Guard state command sergeant major during a Jan. 25 change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Alaska Army National Guard Readiness Center here.

The state command sergeant major serves as the senior enlisted advisor to the Alaska Army National Guard land component commander, advising him on enlisted matters of the force.

Phlegar assumed duties as the command senior enlisted leader of the Alaska National Guard and now serves as the primary advisor to adjutant general Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe over both Alaska Army and Air National Guard enlisted Soldiers and Airmen.

Col. Aaron Kelsey, AKARNG Land Component commander and presiding officer for the ceremony, praised Phlegar for his three years of service in the billet, saying the command sergeant major was instrumental in ensuring high military standards were met and Soldiers were well cared for.

“He guided our enlisted force through a period of growth, further developing the Alaska Army National Guard into a professional organization that stands as a benchmark for stewardship with our profession,” Kelsey said. “To countless Soldiers including myself, he has been a trusted confidant, a dedicated mentor, a fair mediator, and at times, a compassionate counselor.”

During his remarks, Phlegar continued to charge AKARNG noncommissioned officers with the responsibility of carrying the mantle of NCOs.

“You are the guardians of our profession,” Phlegar said. “You are responsible for upholding standards and enforcing discipline, but also for mentoring, counseling, coaching and developing the next generation of leaders. Never take that responsibility lightly.”

Phlegar also urged every Soldier to always be able to answer the call.

“Stay ready,” he said. “Defend Alaska and master the basics. Readiness is discipline. It’s competence. It’s commitment to excellence. The Arctic – our backyard – gives no second chances, and neither will our adversaries.”

Phlegar touted AKARNG accomplishments during the past three years including deployments to Poland, Kuwait, and Southwest Asia as well as responding to historic typhoons and floods in Southeast Alaska.

Phlegar urged his successor to continue serving Soldiers as Baker has done in his previous leadership roles.

“Take care of them,” Phlegar said. “Trust in them. Empower them. Lead with courage and humility. Soldiers will live up or down to the standards you set. Inspect often. Set the standards even higher.”

Baker emphasized the importance of Soldiers’ families to their service.

“I want to reaffirm that our families are the foundation of our strength,” Baker said. “They sacrifice, so we can serve, and we owe them our time, our gratitude, and our very best effort.”

Baker said he will continue to pursue Kelsey’s priority of “building cohesive teams grounded in trust that are fit, trained and disciplined.”

“Trust is the bedrock,” Baker said. “Lead fairly, communicate openly, and treat every Soldier with dignity and respect, so our teams remain unbreakable. Fitness ensures we are physically and mentally ready to answer Alaska’s call, no matter the conditions. Training must be realistic, repetitive, and to standard – preparing every Soldier and unit to fight and win. Discipline is the glue that turns individual effort into teamwork through a shared framework of standards. We enforce these standards relentlessly because our lives depend on it.

“As your state command sergeant major, I am fully committed to these priorities, to our mission, and, most importantly, to you,” Baker concluded. “I look forward to serving with each and every one of you as we continue to ensure the Alaska Army National Guard is the highly trusted, ready and disciplined force you deserve and the state and nation require.”