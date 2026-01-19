National Guard members respond to winter weather in 15 states

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker | Georgia State Defense Force (GSDF) personnel remove debris from a residential area during Winter Storm Fern in White County, Georgia Jan. 26, 2026. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. The Georgia Department of Defense is trained and equipped to ensure rapid, coordinated and effective support is available to civil authorities on short notice. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. — More than 5,400 National Guard members are on duty in 15 states in the aftermath of winter storms that dropped snow and ice from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic and the South over the weekend.

“[I’m] proud of our incredible National Guardsmen who are stepping up once again,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of National Guard Bureau, in a post shared on his official social media account prior to the storm. “To everyone in the storm’s path: take all precautionary measures to stay safe. The National Guard is Always Ready, Always There.”

Arkansas National Guard Soldiers have been driving along icy roadways alongside state police officers, assisting motorists who slid off the road and using military vehicles to recover disabled vehicles.

North Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers performed similar missions.

“We used our high-mobility vehicles to pull those individuals back onto the road and get them on their way,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ellis Parks, with the North Carolina National Guard.

Guard members have been also assisting with traffic management, performing health and welfare checks, and transporting local first responders and emergency personnel as they respond to calls for assistance.

In Delaware, that meant more than 100 Guard members on duty with vehicles positioned throughout the state and more than 2,000 Guard members in Kentucky were activated to respond to icy and snowy conditions.

In Maryland, and other affected areas, Guard members began staging vehicles, equipment, and other resources in the days before the storm.

“The safety and well-being of Maryland residents is our top priority,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Craig Hunter, director of the Maryland National Guard Joint Staff. “By preparing our personnel and equipment before the winter storm, we can respond immediately to requests for assistance from local jurisdictions and help ensure our communities remain safe during this weather.”

Guard officials said that Soldiers and Airmen will remain on duty helping communities recover from severe winter weather as long as they are needed.

In total, National Guard units from 15 states were activated in response to Winter Storm Fern, including Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Guard members in six additional states are on alert to support state and local officials if needed.