NAVFAC Northwest Awards $798 Million Base Operations Support Contract

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest awarded Tessera (formerly known as Skookum Educational Programs) of Bremerton, Washington, a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity $798 million base operations support contract (BOSC) January 26.

The BOSC provides services at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) Bangor, NBK-Bremerton, NBK-Keyport, Naval Magazine Indian Island, and other outlying locations.

Covered contract services consist of day-to-day operations, including management, supervision, labor, materials, and equipment necessary to support public safety, material management, facility sustainment, and various environmental initiatives. Additionally, reoccurring work via the task order in the amount of $91 million may be obligated for fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Defense Health Fund, and family housing operations and maintenance for the Navy.

“Our military installations must operate with resiliency and reliability to support mission-critical operations,” said Rob Ganowski, NAVFAC Northwest Public Works director. “This contract strengthens base operations throughout Navy Region Northwest’s West Sound installations, ensuring Sailors and their families and the civilian workforce have the reliable facilities and services necessary to maintain readiness during increased operational demand in the Pacific Northwest.”

The BOSC covers work performed through September 2031.

For questions or concerns regarding this contract, contact the NAVFAC Northwest Public Affairs Office at mailto:navfacnwpao@us.navy.mil.

– USN –

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to the fleet and Marine Corps priorities.