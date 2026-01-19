Marine Veteran Brings Global Experience to Lead NAVFAC Washington Public Works

Scott Kozenski brings more than two decades of construction management and facilities leadership experience to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington as its new Public Works Director.



Kozenski transitions to support critical Navy infrastructure in the National Capital Region from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, where he served as deputy public works officer supervising more than 130 employees across production, facilities management, environmental divisions and construction operations since July 2023.



"My priority is to get around to all of the installations to find out what makes NAVFAC Washington unique and what I can improve," Kozenski said on his first day. "The biggest difference I see immediately is that so much is high profile with high-level visibility, and there are some very unique facilities here in Washington."



As cost engineering branch supervisor and technical discipline coordinator for NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, Kozenski served as the technical authority for all construction cost issues. His NAVFAC experience includes an overseas tour with NAVFAC Europe Africa Central in Naples, Italy, where he managed diverse projects across Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility.



"I think it brings a higher awareness of what we do at NAVFAC matters," said Kozenski, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served during Operation Desert Storm. "I can see myself as a 20-year-old Marine living in barracks that I help build, or the training facilities. The stuff we do here, I can picture how that translates to combat, whether through better training or better equipment."



Before joining NAVFAC, Kozenski held project management roles with construction firms from Chicago to Baltimore, gaining hands-on experience in site work, concrete recycling, underground construction, and asphalt plant management.



A registered professional engineer in Kentucky, Kozenski holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky and has completed multiple leadership development programs including NAVFAC Applied Leadership Development and NAVFAC Leadership Development Program 1.



Kozenski resides in Gloucester, Virginia, with his wife Kimberly and their three daughters. When not leading infrastructure operations, he coaches youth softball and umpires baseball.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2026 Date Posted: 01.26.2026 15:29 Story ID: 556809 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Veteran Brings Global Experience to Lead NAVFAC Washington Public Works, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.