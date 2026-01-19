NAVFAC MIDLANT announces its 2026 Project Manager and Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year awardees

Photo By David Todd | 260126-N-ST310-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 26, 2026) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) announced its 2026 Project Manager and Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year selectees (Left) Michael Insetta, P.E., Project Management Supervisor for NAVFAC MIDLANT’s Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) Core, and (Right) Bethany Collard, R.A., Senior Architect at Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Newport, in recognition of their exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to mission excellence. (U.S. Navy photo illustration/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) named Michael Insetta, P.E., as its 2026 Project Manager of the Year, and Bethany Collard, R.A., as its 2026 Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year. Both honorees were selected for their exceptional technical expertise, leadership, and enduring contributions to the Navy’s mission.

“Each year, NAVFAC MIDLANT recognizes peer‑nominated individuals whose superior performance and commitment strengthen their profession and the Navy,” said Capt. Ryan Carey, Commanding Officer for NAVFAC MIDLANT. “Through their accomplishments, community engagement, and professional leadership, these nominees set the standard for excellence. We are honored to congratulate Michael Insetta and Bethany Collard on their exceptional achievements.”

Insetta Named 2026 Project Manager of the Year

Insetta, a Project Management Supervisor within NAVFAC MIDLANT’s Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) Core, has built a reputation for exceptional leadership and technical acumen. He oversees a team responsible for more than $2 billion in Military Construction (MILCON); Facility Sustainment, Restoration and Modernization (FSRM); and Customer Reimbursable programs. Over the past three years, he has managed multiple complex portfolios, mentored new project managers, and advanced into a permanent supervisory role, demonstrating both operational excellence and a commitment to developing future leaders.

His emphasis on efficiency and problem‑solving has resulted in several command‑wide improvements, including new resource‑planning workflows, end‑of‑year contract trackers, and contingency management tools. These innovations have strengthened project execution, improved financial visibility, and enhanced coordination across NAVFAC MIDLANT.

Insetta has also provided critical support to senior leadership, briefing high‑level civilians, military officers, and congressional representatives. His contributions to Quarterly Production Reviews have supported both command and defense‑level funding requirements. His adaptability was further demonstrated when he stepped in to support Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) Director and Portfolio Manager duties during key staffing gaps, ensuring continuity of operations during high‑tempo periods.

“It is a great honor … knowing that our jobs and efforts directly support missions that strengthen the warfighter and national security offers great job satisfaction,” Insetta said, crediting his team for their role in his success. “As PMs, we often feel like orchestra directors … collaboration is key. I preach that we maintain a customer‑focused mindset because if our customers are happy, the mission is also supported.”

Insetta began his NAVFAC career in 2008 after earning a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia (2008), later completing his MBA at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio and raised in West Chester, Pennsylvania, he spent 15 years in Hampton Roads before returning to West Chester in 2023. He now serves forward‑deployed to the Philadelphia Navy Yard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Reflecting on his career, he added, “Most of the people I’ve worked with have been honest, hardworking, and patriotic … I’ve made great friends at NAVFAC over the years!”

Collard Named 2026 Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year

Collard, a Senior Architect at Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Newport, was recognized for her exceptional talent, vision, and long‑standing impact on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport. Since joining NAVFAC in 2009, she has demonstrated transformative architectural leadership, particularly through her work at the Naval War College (NWC) and Officer Training Command (OTC). Her ability to serve simultaneously as Lead Architect, Design Manager, and Project Manager has allowed her to guide complex projects from concept through execution with remarkable consistency and precision.

Her work at the NWC highlights her skill in integrating modern learning environments into historic structures, preserving the institution’s architectural heritage while enabling contemporary academic needs. Her design approach balanced respect for the past with the Navy’s evolving mission requirements, resulting in facilities that are both functional and architecturally significant.

Collard also played a pivotal role in a $151 million OTC berthing facility project, guiding the effort through a major scope expansion and transition to a design‑build model. She adapted architectural plans to meet accelerated timelines and ensured the Navy’s urgent berthing requirements were met without compromising design integrity. Her leadership, problem‑solving abilities, and skill in coordinating multidisciplinary teams have made her an indispensable contributor to NAVSTA Newport’s mission readiness.

Collard earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1994. A native of Tiverton, Rhode Island, she now resides in Freetown, Massachusetts.

Reflecting on the honor, she shared, “I am thankful and honored to be recognized,” noting the team‑focused mindset that has helped shape her career. “I am also extremely fortunate and grateful to work with such a remarkable team at Naval Station Newport.”

Across every project, Collard has demonstrated a rare combination of creativity, technical expertise, and problem‑solving acumen. Her commitment to blending modern functionality with architectural heritage has left a lasting imprint on NAVSTA Newport and continues to elevate the standard of design excellence across the installation.

NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Naval Installations Command team, NAVFAC MIDLANT helps to ensure regional facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.

For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.