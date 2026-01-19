Air National Guard command chief visits 140th Wing

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.– In a visit aimed at assessing the operational readiness and recognizing the dedicated Airmen of the Colorado Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, the command chief of the Air National Guard, toured the 140th Wing Dec. 5-6, 2025.

The visit, which culminated in Moore serving as the keynote speaker for the COANG’s Senior Non-commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, was an opportunity for the Guard's highest-ranking enlisted member to connect directly with the Airmen who execute the mission daily. Originally invited by retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Perry, former Colorado National Guard command senior enlisted leader, to address the newly promoted master sergeants, Moore expanded his itinerary to gain a comprehensive understanding of the wing's diverse capabilities.

“When I visit a unit, I ask them where they would like me to go,” Moore said. “I let the unit show me what they're doing and what they're proud of. I also learn about the things they need help with.”

Moore’s visit began at the heart of the wing’s operations, the Command Post, where he received a mission brief on the real-time vigilance required to maintain airspace sovereignty and coordinate critical responses. The tour then highlighted the wing’s foundation—its people—with a discussion at the Recruitment and Retention office, focusing on the strategies used to attract and retain skilled professionals in a competitive environment.

Showcasing the unique dual-role of the Citizen-Airman, Moore visited the 140th Wing’s Civil Engineer Squadron. There, he recognized U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Troy Hall, a fire protection specialist, for his outstanding performance. Hall’s civilian firefighting expertise directly enhances the unit's emergency response capabilities, embodying the invaluable experience that drill-status guardsmen bring to the military.

The visit continued with an in-depth look at the 140th Maintenance Group, where Moore learned about the ingenuity and tireless effort required to maintain the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. The maintainers demonstrated their innovative solutions for keeping the legacy aircraft mission-ready, a testament to their technical skills and innovation. He also observed the 140th Medical Group as they conducted a deployment line, a critical process that ensures every deploying Airman is medically fit and prepared for missions around the globe.

Moore’s engagement extended to the newest members of the COANG, as he joined the Student Flight for their morning physical training.

“I got to do the Student Flight PT session, and I just love the camaraderie they're building right out of the gate,” he said. “I think the 140th is getting it right.” This firsthand experience allowed him to see how the wing is building a foundation of fitness and teamwork before the newest members leave for basic training.

Throughout his tour, Moore consistently praised the professionalism and passion of the Airmen he met.

“The Air National Guard consists of such a great group of people,” Moore said. “What I love when I visit different units is that every wing has their own culture. They have their own strengths, and this one is no different. As soon as I hit the ground and started talking to Airmen, I immediately saw a culture of professionalism, people that wanted to do a good job, and were excited about what they were doing.”

Before his keynote address, Moore met with the 140th Wing’s Top Three council, an organization of senior enlisted leaders. The meeting provided a forum to discuss the challenges and responsibilities of senior leadership and to mentor the NCOs who guide the enlisted force.

“I would remind NCOs as well as the rest of our enlisted force that we have an extremely important job, and it's our responsibility to stay on top of our career to make sure that we're doing things right,” Moore said. “We have a responsibility to take care of each other, to treat everybody with dignity and respect, to make sure that if there's something wrong, speak up. If something doesn't make sense, let us know. Take care of your Airmen.”

The visit culminated in the SNCO Induction Ceremony, a time-honored tradition celebrating the monumental transition of NCOs to the rank of master sergeant. As the keynote speaker, Command Chief Moore’s presence underscored the significance of this milestone. His address was not just a speech but an official charge from the highest enlisted leader in the ANG, entrusting the new SNCOs with the profound responsibility of leading the force, mentoring junior Airmen, and upholding the highest standards of the U.S. Air Force.

“I see an organization leaning forward, trying their best to get things right,” Moore concluded. “We have modernization efforts. We have a space mission that directly affects units in the Colorado Guard, and I just encourage them to keep the right attitude and to remember why we're doing what we're doing, and to keep working hard.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2025 Date Posted: 01.23.2026 19:55 Story ID: 556705 Location: COLORADO, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard command chief visits 140th Wing, by A1C Eliana Raspet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.