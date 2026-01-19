Lakehurst community comes together with massive Toys for Tots drive

Photo By Adam Hochron | The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst community achieved a record-breaking milestone during this year’s Toys for Tots drive, sending three 7-ton tactical trucks and trailers back to the Marine Corps Combat Logistics Battalion in Red Bank, fully loaded with more than 100 bicycles and over 1,000 toys. see less | View Image Page

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst community achieved a record-breaking milestone during this year’sToys for Tots drive, sending three 7-ton tactical trucks and trailers back to theMarine Corps Combat Logistics Battalion in Red Bank, fully loaded with more than100 bicycles and over 1,000 toys.

This annual drive was by far the most successful, surpassing all expectations of co-organizers Scott McChesney and Amanda Tanzini, who started the initiative in 2015 with just 200 toys. Over the years, word has spread about the drive, which begins with collection boxes placed in various buildings around Halloween and continues through the holiday season.

“We couldn’t do it without the generosity of the workforce here,” Tanzini added.

Assembling Bikes for the Kids Lakehurst Executive Director Sean Brennan joined volunteers, including lead welder Larry Sinou, to assemble dozens of bicycles after hours.

“This program is near and dear to my heart, and just to see what the kids are going to get out of this is totally amazing,” Sinou said. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of management, the generosity of everyone who donated, and the people putting in their time.”

Community Effort and Support

While many toys are collected through the building boxes, Tanzini and McChesney credited Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst’sNavy Exchange team for their significant contributions. Lakehurst Navy Exchange supervisor Lauren Blair set up a collection point in the store, helping to grow the effort year after year.

“I just want to be able to give back to the community and the kids to make sure they have a decent Christmas,” Blair said. “With everybody coming together to help—the bikes, the toys—it’s beyond wonderful.” McChesney, who first became involved withToys for Tots during his time in the Marine Corps, noted the importance of teamwork in making the drive a success.

While 2025 was a record-breaking year for the drive, McChesney and Tanzini are already looking ahead to next year, eager to see if they can surpass this year’s success once again.