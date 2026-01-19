AKARNG 134th Public Affairs Detachment to deploy to Kosovo in support of NATO peacekeeping mission

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska Army National Guard’s 134th Public Affairs Detachment held a deployment ceremony, December 16, 2025, to honor and recognize four of the unit’s Soldiers as they prepare to depart Alaska in support of Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36.

The unit will deploy for nine months in support of KFOR, a NATO led international peacekeeping mission that the United States military supports as part of its ongoing commitment to European stability and security. Following the Kosovo conflict in 1999, KFOR’s mission is to maintain a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement for all people in the region.

“This deployment represents far more than a geographic movement for the 134th Public Affairs Detachment, it reflects two decades of professionalism, adaptability and trust earned through service at home and abroad,” said Col. Christopher Stutz, rear detachment commander of the 297th Regional Support Group. “These Soldiers are uniquely prepared to tell the story of NATO’s mission in Kosovo and the commitment our forces have to maintaining peace and stability in the region.”

This deployment marks the unit’s first overseas mobilization in 20 years. The detachment will provide public affairs and strategic communications support to U.S. and allied forces conducting peacekeeping operations in the region.

Recently, the unit played a vital role in support of Alaska Organized Militia’s, response to Typhoon Halong and in documenting the historical evacuation of survivors from Western Alaska. The 134th PAD continues to engage incommunity outreach, strengthening relations between the Guard and Alaskan communities.

Stutz said the unit’s recent operational tempo has only strengthened its readiness for an overseas mission.

“From responding to Typhoon Halong to documenting historic evacuations in Western Alaska, this detachment has repeatedly proven its ability to operate under pressure and deliver when it matters most,” Stutz said. “They’ve overcome logistical challenges, compressed timelines and the demands of serving their communities while preparing for deployment, and they’ve done it with professionalism and pride.”

The unit was deployed in 2005 to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. The 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, comprised of the Alaska and Hawaii Army Guard, supported combined, unified, and joint operations to publicize and document military-training, humanitarian and civic-action exercises. The 117th MPAD became the 134th PAD following this deployment.

The unit will mobilize to Fort Hood, Texas, in January prior to conducting their final training validation in Germany before arriving to Kosovo.

Pfc. Azavyon McFarland, the newest member of the unit who recently graduated from Basic Combat Training in 2025 said he’s excited about honing his public affairs skillsets during his first deployment.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to deploy alongside this fantastic group of leaders,” he said. “I’m excited to see a new country and all there is to learn about this career field.”