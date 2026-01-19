Soviets Blame Americans for Changing Weather (30 JAN 1986)

USAICoE ARCHIVE DIVE

On Jan. 30, 1986, U.S. Army attaché Maj. (later Col.) Mark D. Beto submitted a humorous report to the Defense Attaché Office (DAO) in Moscow detailing a rumor attributing weather changes to American weapons testing.

Major Beto was confirmed as the assistant Army attaché to the Soviet Union in 1984 following his service with the U.S. Military Liaison Mission (USMLM) in West Berlin. He attended training at the Defense Intelligence College before arriving in Moscow in June 1985.As part of his duties as attaché, Beto often submitted reports to the DAO detailing information gathered from personal observations and various human sources. Some of these reports detailed “man-on-the-street encounters” that provided a look into the opinions and lifestyles of the Soviet people.

On Jan. 30, 1986, Major Beto submitted one such report on a conversation he had with a “long-time resident of Moscow who has never reported in the past.” With a subject line reading, “The Empire Strikes Back,” Beto relayed a rumor regarding weather changes in Moscow that were allegedly caused by “American testing of Star Wars weaponry,” a reference to the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), a missile defense program aimed at developing weapons to shoot down nuclear missiles in space. SDI was popularly (and irreverently) referred to as the Star Wars Program. Beto reported:

"A rumor circulating among the citizenry in Moscow suggests that recent, significant temperature fluctuations in Moscow have resulted in the deaths of “numerous” elderly citizens, and that these changes in weather are caused by American testing of weapons in space. [The] source believed the rumor to be true and stated that many other people also believe it. As far as [the] source knew, the information had not been published or officially acknowledged.

"There is an element of truth in this rumor: recent temperature fluctuations have occurred. Soviet perception of reality is related in part to what they read in their newspapers. Last summer it was announced that rain clouds around Moscow had been seeded to ensure good weather for the youth festival. In other words, attempts at weather modification by man are not new to the Soviets. However, the outrageous nature of the rumor and its acceptance by at least some of the people highlights the well of ignorance in which so many Soviet citizens live and work. The possibility exists that Soviet authorities may have started the rumor, but in a society like the Soviet Union, where people’s understanding of the outside world is limited, where little that is good about the United States is reported, where world problems are automatically attributed to the capitalist west, and where the strategic defense initiative is public enemy number one, it would not require a great deal for a rumor as ludicrous as this one to develop."

The Mark D. Beto Special Collection held by the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) Command History Office houses a number of similar unclassified information reports submitted to the DAO during Colonel Beto’s time on attaché duty in Moscow between 1985–1988.The collection also contains photos and documents related to Colonel Beto’s service in Vietnam, with the USMLM and DAO, and with various organizations and units in Europe during Colonel Beto’s thirty-year career in military intelligence.

