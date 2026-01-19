New York Division of Military and Naval Affairs honors two state prison leaders with state military medals

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler | Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents the New York State Conspicuous Service medal to Department of Correctional and Community Supervision Col. Nathanial Gilles during a January 20, 2025, ceremony at Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters in Latham, New York. Gilles, along with DOCCS Col. Nicholas Korines, played a key role as liaison to the New York National Guard as Guard forces stood up to take on duties at 41 New York Correctional Facilities on February 18, 2025. Shields praised both men for the work they did assisting New York National Guard planners and leaders in carrying out this mission that involved more the 7,400 personnel at it’s peak. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler) see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, New York— The New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs has honored two Department of Correctional and Community Services for the work they did helping the New York National Guard ramp up for the 2025 correction officers' strike.

DOCCS colonel Nathanial Gilles and Deputy Superintendent for Security Nicholas Korines were awarded the New York State Conspicuous Service Medal by Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, during a Tuesday, January 20, ceremony at Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters in Latham.

The medal recognizes individuals who distinguish themselves by exceptionally meritorious service in a capacity of great responsibility while supporting New York's military forces.

The two were recognized for the role they played in acting as liaison officers from DOCCS to DMNA during the strike, and especially in the early days of the strike.

On February 18, when Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered the New York National Guard to send Soldiers and Airmen into the prison system to replace striking guards, nobody knew what to expect, Shields said. The last time the New York National Guard was involved in a prison strike was for 16 days in 1979, Shields said.

"As you can imagine, the level of unknowns about working in prisons and the amount of anxiety was off the charts for our leaders and service members," Shields recalled.

Gilles and Korines were there to answer the questions New York Guard leaders and operational planners had about the mission, the general said.

"Without Nick and Nate our planners would have been lost, and out responsiveness would have been greatly degraded," Shields said.

Gilles and Korines thanked Shields for the award, and Korines thanked the New York National Guard for rising to the challenge.

"I heard, during that time, that we were building a plane in flight, and that's exactly what it felt like," Korines said. DOCCS Executive Deputy Commissioner Jaifa Collado, who represented Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III, thanked Shields for recognizing the two DOCCS leaders.

She also thanked the New York National Guard for the support to DOCCS during the strike and since then. Just under 7,400 Guard Soldiers and Airmen were on duty in the porisons at one point before the involuntary mobilization ended on April 1, 2025, Shields said.

Since then, about 3,000 personnel have continued to work in the prisons as DOCCS seeks to recruit more correction officers.

Between February 18, 2025, and the end of the year, over 9,200 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard, New York Naval Militia, and New York Guard state defense force have served on the DOCCS support mission.