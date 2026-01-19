U.S. Maritime Security Cooperation and Attaché Symposium Concludes in Naples, Italy

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote | 260112-N-RO855-1063 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 12, 2026) U.S. service members attending the January 2026 Maritime Security Cooperation and Attaché Symposium gather for a group photo at U.S Naval Support Active Naples, Italy, Jan. 12, 2026. MSCAS is an annual symposium hosting U.S. Navy and Marine Corps attachés, Personnel Exchange Program Officers, and U.S. 6th Fleet liaison officers stationed throughout Europe and Africa to address theater security cooperation and maritime safety and security concerns. For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa has forged strategic relationships with Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy – U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) hosted the U.S. Maritime Security Cooperation and Attaché Symposium (MSCAS), an annual symposium hosting more than 80 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps attachés, Personnel Exchange Program Officers, and U.S. 6th Fleet liaison officers stationed throughout Europe and Africa, from Jan. 12-15, 2026, in Naples, Italy.

The four-day symposium featured discussions with senior U.S. Navy leadership and naval attachés on the importance of developing relationships with ally and partner nations, advocating for U.S. naval operations and activities in Europe and Africa, and strengthening coordination and collaboration between the naval forces and embassy staff.

“This is an important forum for our Maritime Security Cooperation and Naval Attaché communities to align with policy objectives, share best practices, and highlight opportunities to enhance collective maritime security in both Africa and Europe,” said Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa.

The symposium also featured discussions facilitated by Raymond P. Owens III, director, Navy International Programs Office, Office of the Secretary of the Navy, and Cmdr. Nick Avila, N51 Division Lead; and a Task Force Commander roundtable led by Vice. Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet.

“In working together, our goal is to try to create an environment where integration, interoperability, and interchangeability can help our, allies and partners,” said Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet. “Testing tactics, techniques and procedures for their own capabilities in conjunction with their neighbors and their allies. I think that's where we can help sustain something that is an enduring synchronized effort and not just episodic events. “

In 1872, Secretary of the Navy George M. Robeson ordered Commander Francis M. Ramsay to report to the U.S. Minister in England, as, "Naval Attaché to his Legation." This is the first known historical reference to an assignment as a U.S. Naval attaché, according to a 1946 article maintained by the U.S. Naval Institute.

Generations later, U.S. naval attaché ally and partner collaboration continues. They serve as key military advisors to their ambassadors on all naval matters, act as liaisons between the U.S. Navy and their host nation, collaborate to improve military interoperability between allied and partner naval forces and support U.S. military theater security cooperation and security assistance programs in their respective countries.

For more than 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.